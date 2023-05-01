Illinois Department of Corrections to Host Women's Connection Summit of Hope in Partnership with AIDS Foundation Chicago

ILLINOIS, May 1 - This month, the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) is hosting a Women's Connection Summit of Hope in partnership with the AIDS Foundation Chicago (AFC), the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), and other community partners to address the needs of cisgender and transgender women reentering communities after release from Illinois correctional facilities. The event will take place on May 18 at JumpHire located at 328 N Albany Ave in Suite 101 from 10 am to 2 pm. The free event will include health services, roundtable workshops, exhibit areas, a lunch break, and a closet of accessories donated to enhance work attire and promote empowerment.





The Women's Connection Summit of Hope is a community expo that will bring together local service providers to create a "one-stop" environment where participants can receive information on wrap-around services in differing areas. The resources available from local service organizations will include case management, employment, interview preparation, housing, education and training, legal advice, childcare, transportation, counseling and mental health, state identification cards, and domestic violence. The expo will also feature HIV/HCV screenings and referrals to primary and HIV health care providers. The Summit of Hope is a proven IDPH and IDOC-sanctioned program independently organized in communities throughout Illinois. The mission of the Summit of Hope is to guide and assist returning citizens with available services to support reintegration into the community and reduce recidivism. Registration for prospective vendors and volunteers looking to contribute to the event is open now.





This event is organized by AFC and the Women's Connection Taskforce, Chicago Reentry Taskforce in partnership with IDPH, IDOC, the Public Health Institute of Metropolitan Chicago, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois.