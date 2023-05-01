Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,050 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,708 in the last 365 days.

PUBLIC NOTICE - Rising water levels at Lake Timiskaming

TIMISKAMING, QC, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise the public that, as a result of significant rainfall combined with the snow melt on the Ottawa River watershed, water levels all along the Ottawa River, and on Lake Timiskaming, will be well above normal conditions.

The water level on the north end of Lake Timiskaming is 178.9 m and will continue to rise at a rate of approximately 20 cm per day during the coming week. It is possible that the maximum operating water level of 179.56 m will be reached or exceeded by the end of the week.

Municipalities and residents, especially those in low-lying areas and along shorelines, are encouraged to monitor these conditions and prepare accordingly. Shorelines and banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery and unstable at this time and, when combined with cold open water, pose a serious hazard. PSPC encourages everyone to keep children and pets away from shorelines and watercourses.

Keeping a close watch on local conditions and staying updated on forecasts and warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada is strongly recommended. PSPC will continue to monitor weather forecasts, river flows and water levels.

This message will remain in effect until conditions change.

 Follow us on Twitter

 Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/01/c2775.html

You just read:

PUBLIC NOTICE - Rising water levels at Lake Timiskaming

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more