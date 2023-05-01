Sona, The Insomnia-Tackling C-Corp Startup, Seeks to Raise $1M, Appoints EXPERT DOJO Venture Capitalist to Advisory Board

""Our goal is to disrupt the sleep market, which is large and rapidly growing, by providing a highly personalized and effective treatment plan for insomnia that addresses the unique needs and personalities of each user," said Kirill Oreshkin, founder and CEO of Sona. "Sleep is pivotal to our health and many people are deprived of high-quality rest. We want to help cure insomnia and improve people's quality of life without toxic pills.""

Sona is a Delaware C-corp startup that is revolutionizing sleep health for every individual. Its core purpose is to help cure insomnia without toxic pills and expensive offline therapy. Utilizing CBT-I principles that have 86% efficiency proof, Sona tackles insomnia through a personalized experience based on a user's personality type, chronotype, and sleep issues.

Sona, a Delaware-based C-Corp startup company aimed to revolutionize sleep through personalization, gamification, AI and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) principles, is pleased to announce the appointment Ajani Windsor-Areago, a venture capitalist at EXPERT DOJO, as a part of its advisory team.

The company is currently in the pre-seed funding stage and is seeking to raise $1,000,000 via SAFE by May 2024. To date, the company has raised $50,000. Sona released its minimum viable product (MVP) in September 2022.

"We are thrilled to have Ajani Windsor-Areago join our advisory team, and we are confident that his expertise and guidance will be invaluable as we work to establish ourselves as a leader in the sleep market,” said Kirill Oreshkin, founder and CEO of Sona.

Founded in February 2021 by three friends who suffered from insomnia and use CBT-I, Sona is the first science-backed digital health product dedicated to helping people fight insomnia and achieve healthy sleep. The creators of Sona have more than 10 years of experience in the gaming industry and utilize gamification to increase user engagement.

Sona has developed a personalized AI assistant for insomnia therapy using CBT-I principles and by curating data from various sources, including user-filled questionnaires, interviews and sleep-tracking devices, as well as advanced machine learning techniques to fine-tune algorithms. To help improve sleep quality, users take an online quiz that includes a deep diagnostic process to determine the type and severity of their insomnia. Based on the result, Sona creates a personalized program that leverages AI to assist users in achieving better sleep within 4-6 weeks.

"Our goal is to disrupt the sleep market, which is large and rapidly growing, by providing a highly personalized and effective treatment plan for insomnia that addresses the unique needs and personalities of each user,” said Kirill Oreshkin, founder and CEO of Sona. “Sleep is pivotal to our health and many people are deprived of high-quality rest. We want to help cure insomnia and improve people’s quality of life without toxic pills.”

For more information and to get started improving your sleep health, visit https://about.sona.health/.

About Sona

Sona is a Delaware C-corp startup that is revolutionizing sleep health for every individual. Its core purpose is to help cure insomnia without toxic pills and expensive offline therapy. Utilizing CBT-I principles that have 86% efficiency proof, Sona tackles insomnia through a personalized experience based on a user’s personality type, chronotype, and sleep issues.

Media Contact

Company Name: Sona

Contact Person: Yaroslav Shalashov

Email: Send Email

State: Delaware

Country: United States

Website: http://about.sona.health/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Sona, The Insomnia-Tackling C-Corp Startup, Seeks to Raise $1M, Appoints EXPERT DOJO Venture Capitalist to Advisory Board