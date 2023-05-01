Baudax Bio Announces Closing of $4 Million Public Offering

MALVERN, Pa., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (the "Company" or "Baudax Bio") BXRX, a pharmaceutical company focused on innovative products for hospital and related settings, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of an aggregate of 3,478,262 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), together with accompanying common stock purchase warrants, at a public offering price of $1.15 per share (or pre-funded warrant) and accompanying warrants. Each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant) was sold in the offering together with one Series A-5 warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $1.15 per share and one Series A-6 warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $1.15 per share. The Series A-5 warrants are exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the date of issuance, and the Series A-6 warrants are exercisable immediately and will expire eighteen months from the date of issuance.



H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses, were approximately $4 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for pipeline development activities and general corporate purposes.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-271161), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 26, 2023. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus which is a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on innovative products for hospital and related settings. The Company has a pipeline of innovative pharmaceutical assets including two clinical-stage, novel neuromuscular blocking (NMBs) agents, one undergoing a Phase II clinical trial and an additional unique NMB undergoing a dose escalation Phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBs, which is currently undergoing nonclinical and manufacturing studies to prepare for an expected IND filing in the summer of 2023. For more information, please visit www.baudaxbio.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements reflect Baudax Bio's expectations about its future performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "goal," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Baudax Bio or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding market conditions and the use of net proceeds from the offering. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Baudax Bio as of the date of publication on this internet site and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause Baudax Bio's performance to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to market, economic and other conditions, the ongoing economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, Baudax Bio's ability to advance its current product candidate pipeline through pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, Baudax Bio's ability to raise future financing for continued development of its product candidates such as BX1000, BX2000 and BX3000, Baudax Bio's ability to pay its debt and satisfy conditions necessary to access future tranches of debt, Baudax Bio's ability to comply with the financial and other covenants under its credit facility, Baudax Bio's ability to manage costs and execute on its operational and budget plans, Baudax Bio's ability to achieve its financial goals; Baudax Bio's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; and Baudax Bio's ability to obtain, maintain and successfully enforce adequate patent and other intellectual property protection. These forward-looking statements should be considered together with the risks and uncertainties that may affect Baudax Bio's business and future results included in Baudax Bio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Baudax Bio, and Baudax Bio assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

