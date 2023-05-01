Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Size US$ 36.6 Billion by 2028 With Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.03% | IMARC Group

Global near field communication (NFC) market based on offering, operating mode and end user

The global near field Communication (NFC) market size reached US$ 22.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 36.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.03% during 2023-2028.

What is Near Field Communication (NFC)?

Near field communication (NFC) represents a short-range wireless technology that enables two devices to communicate using a low-power protocol. Some of the common product types include NFC integrated circuits (ICs), NFC tags, NFC SIM cards, NFC readers, and others. These NFC systems facilitate faster payment transactions, ensure convenience, provide versatility, and offer seamless communication between devices. They prove instrumental in marketing, ticketing, making payments, ticketing, and gaming applications in smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, cameras, and printers. As a result, NFC solutions find widespread utilization across numerous sectors, such as retail, healthcare, automotive, banking, hospitality, consumer electronics, etc.

What Are The Key Factors Driving The Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market?

The escalating need for intelligent and digital payment solutions and the increasing product usage in contactless payment and information systems are among the key factors driving the near field communication (NFC) market. Moreover, the growing integration of machine learning (ML) with NFC in retail marketing for enhancing engagement and personalized shopping experience by offering detailed information about products and services, presenting demos, and addressing queries is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the rising demand for smartphones incorporated with NFC technology that allows consumers to make easier and faster mobile transactions is also positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the introduction of NFC-enabled smart posters, sensors, and boarding passes, the elevating integration of the internet of things (IoT) technology with NFC-compatible smart wearables, and the launch of various policies by government bodies, especially in developing countries, aimed at promoting a cashless economy are expected to bolster the near field communication (NFC) market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Offering:

Non-Auxiliary Products

NFC ICS and Antennas



NFC Tags



NFC Readers

Auxiliary Products

NFC Micro Sd Cards



NFC SIM/UICC Cards



NFC Covers

Software

Breakup by Operating Mode:

Read and Write Mode

Peer-To-Peer Mode

Card Emulation Mode

Breakup by End User:

Retail

Transportation

Automotive

Residential and Commercial

Medical and Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Banking and Finance

Hospitality

By Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

Avery Dennison Corporation AVY

Broadcom Inc. AVGO

Hid Global Corporation (Assa Abloy AB)

Identiv Inc. INVE

Infineon Technologies AG

Magtek Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.[ KRX: 005930]

Sony Group Corporation 6758

STMicroelectronics STMPA

Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN

and Thales Group.[ EPA: HO]

Key Highlights of The Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

