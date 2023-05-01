Zapp Celebrates Successful Listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market

Zapp’s ordinary shares and warrants commenced trading today on the Nasdaq under the symbols “ZAPP” and “ZAPPW”

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (“Zapp” or the “Company”), a high-performance two-wheel electric vehicle company, today celebrated its successful listing and commencement of trading of its ordinary shares and warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbols “ZAPP” and “ZAPPW”.

“I’m incredibly proud of the whole Zapp team, and honored we had the opportunity to celebrate our listing at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Time Square,” said Swin Chatsuwan, Founder and CEO of Zapp. “This is only the beginning of our growth story. We believe our public listing will catalyze the Company’s expansion in the rapidly growing and highly fragmented two-wheeler category. We have an amazing first product, and I’m super excited about what’s to come as we scale our operations.”

Zapp was founded in 2017 by a group of mobility experts with a vision and commitment to bring high-performance to urban mobility through original, advanced design with an emphasis on safety, quality, customer experience and full-cycle sustainability. The Company’s debut product, the i300 is a high performance electric city bike that combines the convenience and agility of a step-through form factor with the power and speed of a larger size motorcycle. The i300 has received widespread acclaim, including recently winning the prestigious Red Dot Product Design Award, and consumer interest for its embodiment of these values.

Further Details on Zapp’s First Product i300

Zapp’s design team created a unique and innovative ‘Z’-shaped exoskeleton architecture. This distinctive design lowers the i300’s weight and centre of gravity to deliver superb on-road performance and handling. The i300 is capable of accelerating from 0-30 mph in just 2.3 seconds and its unique configuration and exoskeleton architecture also meaningfully reduces weight, maximising efficiency and boosting battery range.

Another key innovation of the i300 is its ultra-portable double battery system. Each battery pack weighs just 6kg and can be charged from 20% to 80% via a standard 220v/110v wall socket in approximately 40 minutes. The portability of the battery packs makes the i300 easy to charge anywhere and at any time without reliance on a public charging network.

Zapp is committed to Gen-2 sustainable design and production and the i300 exemplifies Zapp’s mission to create truly sustainable products. Not only are most of the i300’s components recyclable, but its exoskeleton architecture lowers the number of components required for assembly, in turn reducing assembly steps and energy used.

Zapp’s i300 Carbon is now available to pre-order Zapp’s website www.zappev.com .

About Zapp

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited is an electric motorcycle company run by a team of experts from the mobility industry. The i300 is the first in a suite of high-performance electric two-wheelers expected to come to market from Zapp. Zapp plans to offer a high-quality direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). Customers ordering the i300 online will have their bikes conveniently delivered to their home by “Zappers,” who will provide at-home inspection, service and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

