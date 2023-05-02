Genius 100 Foundation and New York Festivals 2023 Advertising Awards announce The Genius 100 Limitless Award

In recognition of the most outstanding creative that inspires social impact for the disabilities community

Now more than ever, we must recognize how much we can gain from embracing creativity to influence positive change” — Hilarie Viener, CEO, Genius 100 Foundation

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Genius 100 Foundation (G100) and New York Festivals International Advertising Awards® have announced The Genius 100 Limitless Award. The Genius 100 Limitless Award will be awarded to the entity that has created work (advertising/marketing/print/film) that brings awareness and outstanding positive impact for/on persons/communities with disabilities and promotes unlimited inspiration.

Proceeds from the entry fees for The Genius 100 Limitless Award will go to Genius 100 Foundation charitable partner, Luv Michael. Luv Michael is a New York City based 501c3 non-profit dedicated to training, educating, and employing autistic adults and improving the lives of the autistic community beyond the lives of their parents.

The Genius 100 Awards is the only category within the New York Festivals Advertising Awards that will accept work from NGO’s.

Genius 100 Foundation and New York Festivals International Advertising Awards are in the 3rd year of their partnership. What started in 2021 as the Genius Inspiration Award, a special award to honor outstanding purpose-driven creative work that inspires action to create impact, has now expanded into the Genius 100 Award category within the New York Festivals Advertising Awards which includes The Genius 100 Limitless Award and the Genius 100 Idea and Product of the Year Awards.

“New York Festivals is thrilled to expand our collaboration with the Genius 100 Foundation and launch the Genius 100 Limitless Award this year,” said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals Advertising Awards Competitions. “Working together with this visionary organization that cultivates a global collective of brilliant minds dedicated to the expansion of knowledge and innovative solutions is the perfect partner to collaborate with to honor exceptional creative work. These unique, prestigious awards shine the spotlight on campaigns that inspire action and support the greater good.”

The Genius 100 Inspiration Award (established 2021) honors outstanding purpose-driven creative work that inspires action to create impact. Previous winners include: 2021- IKEA "For a Safe Home from Triad Advertising, Czech Republic and, in 2022, "The [uncertain] Four Seasons” produced by Jung von Matt AG, Germany.

The Genius 100 Awards will be judged by a panel of Genius 100 Visionaries, comprised of an extraordinary group of 100 globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds, from an impressive cross-section of fields, including: Amal Elsana Alh’jooj, Ron Arad, Chris Bertish, Rick Hansen, Maggie MacDonnell, Eduardo Marturet and Jose Miguel Sokoloff and Genius 100 Co-Founder, Rami Kleinmann.

“The Genius 100 Limitless Award is very important, as it presents a vehicle to not only spotlight, but champion and create awareness of significant work that is representative of all members of our incredibly diverse, global community – many of whom turned being different into their greatest strength – and have inspired so many with their achievements,” states Hilarie Viener, CEO, Genius 100 Foundation US. “Now more than ever, we must recognize how much we can gain from embracing creativity to influence positive change.”

To view the Genius 100 category, review the entry brief and/or to enter the Genius 100 Awards go to https://www.nyfadvertising.com/Competition/Categories

Proceeds from the entry fees for the Genius 100 Inspiration, Idea of the Year and Product of the Year Awards will be donated to the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (501c3).

About the Genius 100 Foundation

The Genius 100 community, referred to as G100, was born out of the centennial celebration of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity and remains inspired by his unique Genius. To honor this landmark occasion, 100 of the world’s greatest minds were researched, selected, and nominated to contribute their vision of the future to the publishing of the first 3D book” Genius: 100 Visions of the Future” and are considered the original Genius 100 Visionaries. Genius 100 Foundation was founded in Toronto in 2017, with a global footprint. It is a community of exceptionally imaginative and action oriented human beings who leverage our knowledge and resources to support impactful education, health, humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration, funding and “1+1=11” mentality”.

The Genius 100 Foundation brings together Visionaries, philanthropic impact investors and its extended global community, collectively and in collaboration, to re-imagine the future – implement creative initiatives to improve our world - raise the bar on what is achievable and make the impossible - possible.

The Genius G100 Foundation Mission

We leverage the knowledge and resources of the G100 community to support impactful education, health, humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration and funding structures.

Genius 100 Foundation is a registered Charity in Canada and 501c3 US.