GUIDED TOURS OF BUFFALO BILL’S HOUSE NOW AVAILABLE FOR MOTHER’S DAY AND FATHER’S DAY WEEKENDS
Tour the Famous Film Site of “The Silence of the Lambs” ClassicPERRYOPOLIS, PA, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Buffalo Bill’s House, the real film location where the climax to the five-time Academy Award winning movie, "The Silence of the Lambs" was filmed, is currently offering limited guided house tours during Mother's Day and Father's Day weekends. During each of the exclusive tours, a small group of guests will be able to visit the home in its entirety as well as the sprawling property. Tours will be conducted by Buffalo Bill’s House owner, Chris Rowan, and will last approximately two hours in total length.
Guided House Tours are $69.00 per person and the following weekend 2023 dates are currently available:
Friday, May 12th: 1-3pm; 4-6pm; 7-9pm
Saturday, May 13th: 10am-12pm; 1-3pm; 4-6pm
Sunday, May 14th: 10am-12pm; 1-3pm
(MOTHER’S DAY)
Friday, June 16th: 1-3pm; 4-6pm; 7-9pm
Saturday, June 17th: 10am-12pm; 1pm – 3pm; 4pm – 6pm
Sunday, June 18th: 10am-12pm; 1-3 pm
(FATHER’S DAY)
Friday, July 7th 1-3pm; 4-6pm
Saturday, July 8th 10am-12pm; 1-3pm; 4-6pm
Sunday, July 9th 10am-12pm; 1-3pm
The most recent addition to Buffalo Bill’s House, the interactive well set, located in the basement of the house, is fully open for guests to enjoy. The well is a replica of the infamous well in the movie and is uncannily realistic. It was built in partnership with legendary Special Effects Make-up Artist, and lifelong Pittsburgh resident, Tom Savini. Tom’s impressive career spans back to the 1970’s, and he has worked on such seminal horror films as "Dawn of the Dead", "Friday the 13th," "Night of the Living Dead" (1990) and "From Dusk Till Dawn." Tom commissioned the Douglas Education Center, where he runs a Special Effects Make-up program, to create the incredible well. It was built by both faculty and students of Savini’s program.
The well is constructed of real granite with all the gruesome markings from the movie, including bloody fingernail scratches along the wall. Brave guests can actually physically enter the four feet deep well for gruesome photo opps. Upon entering the interactive well set, guests will be greeted by sounds of dripping water along with sound clips from the film of the victim Catherine Martin (played by Brooke Smith) screaming for her life. There is a jumpsuit and curly haired wig which guests are encouraged to wear to get into character as the famous movie hostage. Additional props include a stuffed animal “Precious,” the little white bichon frise dog owned by the killer, a bucket, complete with lotion, which can be raised and lowered, as well knob & tube lighting to add to the eerie effect. To complete the chilling scene, there is also a hose for guests who want to channel Buffalo Bill’s character.
The interactive well set complements ‘Buffalo Bill’s Workshop of Horrors,’ also located in the basement of the house, where Rowan (who is an art director and prop stylist by profession) has re-created the famous Buffalo Bill’s dance set from the film complete with vintage Singer sewing machine, disco ball, four female mannequins dressed to resemble the ones in the movie, as well as a full length mirror and Buffalo Bill style kimono for guests’ use, designed to help fans “get their tuck on” while they live out their Buffalo Bill fantasies. To truly set the mood, “Goodbye Horses,” the haunting song that plays during the famous Buffalo Bill dance scene, goes on auto play, as folks enter the basement.
Upstairs, in the attic, Rowan has designed what he calls ‘Buffalo Bill’s Playhouse,’ a full retro-inspired game room that features a large screen TV complete with a 600+ library of select 70’s, 80’s and 90’s films on DVD and VHS to enjoy. A self-described fan of "physical media," Rowan has also tricked out the Playhouse with a host of full-sized classic arcade video games including Asteroids, Pac Man, Super Street Fighter, Terminator 2, Galaga, NBA Jam and Crazy Taxi. Most recent video game additions to the collection include Mortal Kombat, The Simpsons, Centipede and Final Fight. There is also a pool table that, when flipped over, doubles as an air hockey table.
On the guided tour, guests will be able to see the entire home, including the second floor living quarters, as well as walk the two acres of private property that surround it. Guests may freely ask questions during the tour, and are asked to come prepared with comfortable walking shoes and apparel to match the weather forecast.
Guests will be permitted to take pictures and video (for personal use only) of their favorite on-site “Silence” filming locations, and even re-enact scenes that were shot at Buffalo Bill’s House. There’s also plenty of film memorabilia on display throughout the home, including an original copy of the production blueprints of the house, a call sheet that was issued to the cast and crew, and even two production utilized pieces of wallpaper, which were screen-used in The Silence of the Lambs. Permanently on display is a also a plethora of fan artwork and death’s-head moths to enjoy.
Exclusive Buffalo Bill’s House gift souvenirs and apparel are available for purchase at the conclusion of the tour. These branded items include: T-Shirts, Hooded Sweatshirts, ‘Skin Suit Soft’ Body Lotion, Coffee Mugs, “Precious” the Puppy plush animals, Enamel Pins, Lip Balm, Magnets, Tote Bags, and ‘Get Your Tuck On’ Bumper Stickers. For the serious collector, there are a limited number of real taxidermy Death’s-Head Moths set in a gilded frame against a Buffalo Bill’s House backdrop.
Branded merchandise and souvenirs can also be found in the online gift shop. Buffalo Bill’s House accepts cash, Venmo, PayPal, and debit/credit for all merch sales.
Buffalo Bill’s House is currently running Specials on overnights stays. A 25% OFF discount is automatically applied for a two-night stay, a 30% discount for a three-night stay and 35% off for a four night or longer stay, but for a limited time only. Please call 1.833.BUFFBILL) or email stay@buffalobillshouse.com to claim your discounts. Gift certificates and promo codes are available on the website.
Buffalo Bill's House Interactive Well Set Video