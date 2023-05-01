Court system adopts new juvenile court case management system

The court system went live today with a new juvenile court case management system. The court uses this software to file and track referrals to juvenile court. The new system replaces a 25-year-old case management system and is a major upgrade in functionality.

The added features include:

A partner portal that allows court staff and service providers to exchange documents and update information electronically. This will give court staff up-to-date information on wait lists, program enrollments, and the progress and completion status of juveniles participating in the programs.

Built-in communication methods that allow court staff to store documents within the system and to communicate electronically with the youth they supervise and track that communication.

Streamlined workflow will eliminate much of the current double entry required by the use of multiple systems to track data because the system has the majority of tracking, assessment tools, and programming within it.

Better outcome reports because of new capabilities to track data on recidivism, program progress, and probation completion.

Better workflow through the use of automatic reminders and deadline tracking that can be sent to both juvenile court staff and youth.

The case management replacement project kicked off with a legislative appropriation on July 1, 2021 and was completed two months ahead of schedule and under budget by $900,000.

Juvenile Court is a division of the District Court. It was originally established in 1911 to serve the unique needs of children who have been charged with delinquent behavior or are in need of protection or services. The Court is served by district court judges and referees and managed under the supervision of a juvenile court director. Juvenile court offices are located in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Minot and Williston.