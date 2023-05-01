Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,026 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,618 in the last 365 days.

Video: Pandemic Policymaking and Changed Outcomes in Criminal Courts

The California criminal justice system changed dramatically during the pandemic. In a recent virtual presentation, PPIC researcher Heather Harris discussed findings from a new report on the effects of policies put in place by California courts during the initial stage of the pandemic, with a focus on remote hearings.

You just read:

Video: Pandemic Policymaking and Changed Outcomes in Criminal Courts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more