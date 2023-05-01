Submit Release
Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

RALEIGH, N.C., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. IFHI (the "Company" or "IFHI"), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Highlights from the 2023 first quarter results include the following:

  • First quarter net income of $2.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share compared to first quarter 2022 net income of $3.6 million, or $1.59 per diluted share.   
  • Net interest income of $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $5.2 million for the same period in 2022.  
  • Return on average assets of 2.07% for the three-month period ending March 31, 2023, compared to 3.30% for the same period in 2022.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 13.67% for the three-month period ending March 31, 2023, compared to 20.36% for the same period in 2022.

Both quarters were impacted by mark-to-market adjustments on marketable equity securities with a large portion of the year-over-year decline in net income resulting from the difference in that adjustment. Pretax net income declined by $1.8 million from $5.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022, to $3.2 million for the same period in 2023 yet the mark-to-market adjustment declined by $4.0 million during that same time.

In reflecting on the first three months of the year, Marc McConnell, President and CEO of IFHI, stated: "From an organizational standpoint, the first quarter was highlighted by two overarching themes – resilience and teamwork. Beginning with the unexpected death of our founding CEO in the first week of the quarter and continuing with the broader challenges faced by the banking industry in March, our entire team was called to action. I must say, I could not be prouder of the way our staff has performed." McConnell continued, "The recent bank failures placed a spotlight on the importance of sound risk management practices and governance and the speed with which underlying assumptions can change. We have not been impacted by any unexpected runoff of deposits, and we remained laser-focused during the quarter on cost containment and right-sizing the Bank, particularly with the resolution of certain government programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program. Our compensation expense is down 21% year-over-year and 10% from the prior quarter. In addition, the Bank's ratio of problem assets as a percentage of total assets continued its five-quarter downward trend, bolstering confidence in overall credit quality. As expected, non-interest-bearing deposits dropped due to the recent winddown of our hemp and cannabis banking divisions. Going forward, we remain focused on reinforcing our strongholds and realigning our strategy for new challenges as we adapt to changing market conditions and shape the next chapter for IFHI under the leadership of our restructured executive management team."

BALANCE SHEET
On March 31, 2023, the Company's total assets were $467.3 million, net loans held for investment were $313.5 million, loans held for sale ("HFS") were $39.1 million, total deposits were $356.3 million and total shareholders' equity attributable to IFHI was $90.8 million. Compared with December 31, 2022, total assets increased $19.4 million or 4%, net loans held for investment increased $19.4 million or 7%, HFS loans increased $4.8 million or 14%, total deposits increased $43.2 million or 14%, and total shareholders' equity attributable to IFHI increased $3.3 million or 4%. Cash and cash equivalents decreased slightly since the prior year-end as the Company has redeployed an additional $5.8 million in cash into higher yielding loans. The Bank has continued to see growth in loans held for investment primarily as a result of activity in the Government Guaranteed Lending ("GGL") type loans. At $39.1 million in volume, HFS loans at March 31, 2023 represent potential significant future GGL revenues as those loans are sold in the market and the associated premiums are recognized. Noninterest bearing deposits have decreased by $29.7 million or 28% since December 31, 2022, resulting largely from the Company's decision to discontinue banking two industries the Company had previously targeted.   The increase in total shareholders' equity since December 31, 2022 was primarily associated with the posted net income. The market value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio improved slightly since year end with the accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity related to the change in market pricing improving from a loss of $2.3 million at December 31, 2022 to a loss of $2.2 million at March 31, 2023 as a result of changes in market interest rates. The Company does not have any investments in its portfolio treated as held-to-maturity being carried at cost.

CAPITAL LEVELS
At March 31, 2023, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

  "Well Capitalized" Minimum Basel III Fully Phased-In West Town Bank & Trust
Tier 1 common equity ratio 6.50% 7.00% 12.96%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.00% 8.50% 12.96%
Total risk-based capital ratio 10.00% 10.50% 14.21%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 5.00% 4.00% 11.50%
       

Primarily as a result of net income, the Company's book value per common share increased from $38.69 as of December 31, 2022, to $40.28 at March 31, 2023. The Company's tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) also increased from $30.36 as of December 31, 2022, to $31.99 at March 31, 2023, primarily as a result of net income.

ASSET QUALITY
The Company's nonperforming assets to total assets ratio decreased from 1.04% at December 31, 2022, to 1.03% at March 31, 2023. Nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2023 decreased $67,000 or 1% as compared to December 31, 2022. The Bank held $315,000 in foreclosed assets as of March 31, 2023 compared to $101,000 at December 31, 2022.

The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 on January 1, 2023. The day one adjustment to the allowance for credit losses was a reduction of approximately $807,000, resulting in an allowance for credit losses of approximately $5.8 million. In addition, the adjustment to the reserve for unfunded commitments was an increase of approximately $100,000, bringing the overall allowance for credit losses on loans to $5.9 million. This adjustment was charged to retained earnings, net of the Company's effective tax rate.

During the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, the Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $565,000 and $180,000, respectively. The Company recorded $376,000 in net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2023 compared to $105,000 in net charge-offs for the same period in 2022. Management continues to believe it is making progress in improving overall asset quality. Set forth in the table below is certain asset quality information as of the dates indicated:

  (Dollars in thousands) 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22
Nonaccrual loans $ 4,485   $ 4,552   $ 4,612   $ 4,656   $ 6,558  
Foreclosed assets   315     101     -     -     -  
90 days past due and still accruing   -     -     -     -     -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 4,800   $ 4,653   $ 4,612   $ 4,656   $ 6,558  
           
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 376   $ (149 ) $ (29 ) $ (279 ) $ 105  
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average portfolio loans   0.49 %   -0.20 %   -0.04 %   -0.43 %   0.16 %
           
Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets   1.03 %   1.04 %   1.05 %   1.07 %   1.52 %
Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans, net of allowance   1.43 %   1.55 %   1.60 %   1.79 %   2.56 %
Ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.88 %   2.23 %   2.27 %   2.39 %   2.14 %
                               

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased $432,000 or 8% in comparison to the first quarter of 2022 as increasing loan yields year-over-year were partially offset by increased funding costs. Loan yields increased from 7.74% in the first quarter of 2022 to 8.21% for the same period in 2023. The increase in yield from the prior year reflected the impact of 475 basis points of rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") since the beginning of 2022 in response to current economic conditions, as well as a change in loan mix. Overall cost of funds increased from 0.63% in the first quarter of 2022 to 2.01% for the same period in 2023 as average retail certificate of deposit ("CD") rates trended up, and new CDs were originated at higher market rates. Net interest margin increased from 5.69% during the three months ended March 31, 2022, to 5.85% for the same period in 2023. The increase in margin was also driven by the increase in loan yield resulting from the FOMC actions.

(Dollars in thousands) 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22
Average balances:          
Loans $ 345,651   $ 331,508   $ 312,475   $ 319,115   $ 294,502  
Available-for-sale securities   17,691     17,446     19,096     21,879     21,088  
Other interest-bearing balances   28,998     20,367     30,378     33,328     56,359  
Total interest-earning assets   392,340     369,321     361,949     374,322     371,949  
Total assets   460,412     436,695     428,983     438,732     437,402  
           
Noninterest-bearing deposits   98,555     113,851     94,013     85,042     98,546  
Interest-bearing liabilities:          
Interest-bearing deposits   251,281     212,069     233,464     244,363     235,092  
Borrowings   10,222     8,913     2,174     8,626     6,306  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   261,503     220,982     235,638     252,989     241,398  
Common shareholders' equity   88,574     84,831     88,043     90,721     90,441  
Tangible common equity (1)   69,788     65,879     68,924     71,437     70,939  
           
Interest income/expense:          
Loans $ 6,997   $ 6,422   $ 5,943   $ 5,491   $ 5,623  
Available-for-sale securities   120     64     105     104     89  
Interest-bearing balances and other   319     257     169     89     42  
Total interest income   7,436     6,743     6,217     5,684     5,754  
Deposits   1,696     735     532     523     522  
Borrowings   85     93     13     15     9  
Total interest expense   1,781     828     545     538     531  
Net interest income $ 5,655   $ 5,915   $ 5,672   $ 5,146   $ 5,223  
           

(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

  Three Months Ended
  3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22
Average yields and costs:          
Loans 8.21 % 7.69 % 7.55 % 6.90 % 7.74 %
Available-for-sale securities 2.71 % 1.47 % 2.20 % 1.90 % 1.69 %
Interest-bearing balances and other 4.46 % 5.01 % 2.21 % 1.07 % 0.30 %
Total interest-earning assets 7.69 % 7.24 % 6.81 % 6.09 % 6.27 %
Interest-bearing deposits 2.74 % 1.38 % 0.90 % 0.86 % 0.90 %
Borrowings 3.37 % 4.14 % 2.37 % 0.70 % 0.58 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.76 % 1.49 % 0.92 % 0.85 % 0.89 %
Cost of funds 2.01 % 0.98 % 0.66 % 0.64 % 0.63 %
Net interest margin 5.85 % 6.35 % 6.22 % 5.51 % 5.69 %
                     

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $6.6 million compared $10.3 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease is primarily attributable to a difference in each period's mark-to-market income adjustment on the Company's equity investment in Dogwood State Bank due to successful capital raises for Dogwood in the first quarter of both years. The capital raises helped to establish new market values. The prior year's first quarter had a positive mark-to-market of $6.0 million compared to $2.0 million for the current year. Excluding the Dogwood investment adjustment, other noninterest income would have been $4.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, up $305,000 or 7% in comparison to $4.3 million for the same period in 2022.

Specific items to note include:

  • Windsor Advantage, LLC ("Windsor"), a subsidiary of the Company which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had processing and servicing revenue totaling $2.4 million, an increase of $232,000 or 11% as compared to the $2.2 million in income earned during the same prior-year period.
  • Mortgage revenue totaled $173,000 for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $0 in 2023. Due to the nationwide slowdown in refinancing volume and the impact of a doubling of long-term mortgage rates year-over-year, the Company phased out its mortgage operations by the first quarter of 2023.
  • Government Guaranteed Lending revenue was $904,000 in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $220,000 or 20% in comparison to the $1.1 million of revenues for the same period in 2022.  
  • The Company had bank-owned life insurance income of $555,000 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $25,000 for the same period in 2022. The increase was related to a life insurance policy payout related to the previously announced death of the Company's founding CEO, Eric Bergevin.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $8.5 million, a decrease of $1.9 or 18%, from $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. This change was primarily due to a decrease of $1.5 million or 21% in compensation expense going from $7.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 down to $5.6 million for the same period in 2023 as the Company made efforts to decrease its overhead in light of the changing economic environment. Loan-related expenses, which tend to fluctuate unexpectedly, also decreased by $345,000 or 54% from $638,000 in the first quarter of 2022 to $293,000 for the same period in 2023. These decreases were partially offset by merger-related expenses of $116,000 paid in the first quarter of 2023 associated with the Company's proposed merger with MVB Financial Corp. ("MVB") announced during the third quarter of 2022.  

ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan service provider that offers community banks and credit unions with a comprehensive outsourced U.S. Small Business Association ("SBA") 7(a) and U.S. Department of Agriculture ("USDA") lending platform. The Company is registered with and supervised by the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust's primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

For more information, visit https://ifhinc.com/.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the Company's acquisition and divesture activities or the Company's planned merger with MVB; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives, including our planned merger with MVB, on our ability to retain key employees; the possibility that the proposed merger with MVB will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed merger with MVB will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the Company and MVB do business; recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, our strategic initiatives, and regulatory response to these developments; adverse results (including judgments, costs, fines, reputational harm, financial settlements and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory proceedings, investigations, or similar matters, or developments related thereto; and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources, including non-bank financial service providers, such as Fintechs. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.        

Consolidated Balance Sheets          
           
  Ending Balance
           
  (In thousands, unaudited) 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22
Assets
          
Cash and due from banks $ 6,986   $ 7,553   $ 6,272   $ 4,700   $ 3,900  
Interest-bearing deposits   21,224     26,430     25,011     21,981     28,876  
Total cash and cash equivalents   28,210     33,983     31,283     26,681     32,776  
Interest-bearing time deposits   999     999     1,249     1,499     1,746  
Available-for-sale securities   17,504     17,712     17,460     19,038     20,386  
Marketable equity securities   19,980     17,982     17,982     17,982     18,000  
Loans held for sale   39,088     34,302     28,399     59,592     51,095  
Loans held for investment   319,465     300,764     295,416     266,259     262,281  
Allowance for credit losses   (6,011 )   (6,709 )   (6,710 )   (6,361 )   (5,622 )
Loans held for investment, net   313,454     294,055     288,706     259,898     256,659  
Premises and equipment, net   4,041     4,098     4,264     4,238     4,235  
Foreclosed assets   315     101     -     -     -  
Loan servicing assets   3,604     3,715     3,979     4,178     4,014  
Bank-owned life insurance   5,053     5,357     5,330     5,304     5,271  
Accrued interest receivable   3,090     2,997     2,485     2,139     1,886  
Goodwill   13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161  
Other intangible assets, net   5,517     5,682     5,848     6,014     6,180  
Other assets   13,243     13,719     17,293     15,764     15,218  
Total assets $ 467,259   $ 447,863   $ 437,439   $ 435,488   $ 430,627  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 76,554   $ 106,255   $ 106,272   $ 83,544   $ 92,499  
Interest-bearing   279,735     206,872     218,835     250,026     233,953  
Total deposits   356,289     313,127     325,107     333,570     326,452  
Borrowings   10,000     30,000     5,000     -     5,000  
Accrued interest payable   806     379     370     308     325  
Other liabilities   10,101     17,600     23,557     9,939     8,320  
Total liabilities   377,196     361,106     354,034     343,817     340,097  
Shareholders' equity:          
Common stock, voting   2,231     2,239     2,239     2,227     2,213  
Common stock, non-voting   22     22     22     22     22  
Additional paid in capital   27,742     24,916     24,674     24,498     24,013  
Retained earnings   62,965     62,611     60,248     67,781     66,372  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,198 )   (2,301 )   (2,866 )   (1,985 )   (1,296 )
Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity   90,762     87,487     84,317     92,543     91,324  
Noncontrolling interest   (699 )   (730 )   (912 )   (872 )   (794 )
Total shareholders' equity   90,063     86,757     83,405     91,671     90,530  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 467,259   $ 447,863   $ 437,439   $ 435,488   $ 430,627  
           


Consolidated Statements of Income        
           
  (In thousands except per Three Months Ended
  share data; unaudited) 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22
Interest income          
Loans $ 6,997   $ 6,422   $ 5,943   $ 5,491   $ 5,623  
Available-for-sale securities and other   439     321     274     193     131  
Total interest income   7,436     6,743     6,217     5,684     5,754  
Interest expense          
Interest on deposits   1,696     735     532     523     522  
Interest on borrowings   85     93     13     15     9  
Total interest expense   1,781     828     545     538     531  
Net interest income   5,655     5,915     5,672     5,146     5,223  
Provision for credit losses   565     (150 )   320     460     180  
Noninterest income          
Loan processing and servicing revenue   2,439     2,849     2,163     2,373     2,207  
Mortgage   -     99     477     1,066     173  
Government guaranteed lending   904     2,095     2,213     2,767     1,124  
SBA documentation preparation fees   -     2     78     128     144  
Service charges on deposits   133     240     182     118     104  
Bank-owned life insurance   555     26     27     33     25  
Change in fair value of marketable equity securities   1,998     -     -     -     5,994  
Other noninterest income   566     549     222     290     515  
Total noninterest income   6,595     5,860     5,362     6,775     10,286  
Noninterest expense          
Compensation   5,581     6,168     6,880     6,271     7,061  
Occupancy and equipment   344     303     402     254     344  
Loan and special asset expenses   293     57     969     491     638  
Professional services   448     676     207     491     551  
Data processing   265     272     263     271     249  
Software   469     467     460     426     425  
Communications   78     83     86     97     83  
Advertising   248     211     252     321     214  
Amortization of intangibles   166     169     170     170     170  
Merger related expenses   116     192     561     -     -  
Other operating expenses   489     1,236     10,683     846     631  
Total noninterest expense   8,497     9,834     20,933     9,638     10,366  
Income (loss) before income taxes   3,188     2,091     (10,219 )   1,823     4,963  
Income tax expense (benefit)   778     (454 )   (2,646 )   492     1,403  
Net income (loss)   2,410     2,545     (7,573 )   1,331     3,560  
Noncontrolling interest   58     182     (40 )   (78 )   (2 )
Net income (loss) attributable to IFH, Inc. $ 2,352   $ 2,363   $ (7,533 ) $ 1,409   $ 3,562  
           
Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.06   $ 1.08   $ (3.45 ) $ 0.65   $ 1.65  
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.04   $ 1.04   $ (3.45 ) $ 0.63   $ 1.59  
Weighted average common shares outstanding   2,211     2,194     2,185     2,175     2,159  
Diluted average common shares outstanding   2,265     2,267     2,185     2,244     2,242  
           


Performance Ratios          
           
  Three Months Ended
  3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22
PER COMMON SHARE          
Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.06   $ 1.08   $ (3.45 ) $ 0.65   $ 1.65  
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share   1.04     1.04     (3.45 )   0.63     1.59  
Book value per common share   40.28     38.69     37.29     41.15     40.86  
Tangible book value per common share (2)   31.99     30.36     28.88     32.62     32.21  
           
FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED)          
Return on average assets   2.07 %   2.15 %   -6.97 %   1.29 %   3.30 %
Return on average common shareholders' equity   10.77 %   11.05 %   -33.95 %   6.23 %   15.97 %
Return on average tangible common equity (2)   13.67 %   14.23 %   -43.36 %   7.91 %   20.36 %
Net interest margin   5.85 %   6.35 %   6.22 %   5.51 %   5.69 %
Efficiency ratio (1)   69.4 %   83.5 %   189.7 %   80.8 %   66.8 %
           
(1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities.
         
(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
         

Loan Concentrations

The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of March 31, 2023, were as follows:

    % of
    Commercial
(Dollars in millions) Amount Loans
Solar electric power generation $ 72.5   32 %
Power and communication line and related structures construction   57.3   26 %
Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses)   15.4   7 %
Other activities related to real estate   10.7   5 %
Lessors of other real estate property   8.2   4 %
Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels   7.1   3 %
Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings   6.4   3 %
Other heavy and civil engineering construction   4.2   2 %
Marinas   3.8   2 %
Colleges, Universities, and Professional Schools   3.5   2 %
  $ 189.1   86 %
     

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

  3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22
    (Dollars in thousands except book value per share)
Tangible book value per common share          
Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity $ 90,762   $ 87,487   $ 84,317   $ 92,543   $ 91,324  
Less: Goodwill   13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161  
Less Other intangible assets, net   5,517     5,682     5,848     6,014     6,180  
Total tangible common equity $ 72,084   $ 68,644   $ 65,308   $ 73,368   $ 71,983  
           
Ending common shares outstanding   2,253     2,261     2,261     2,249     2,235  
Tangible book value per common share $ 31.99   $ 30.36   $ 28.88   $ 32.62   $ 32.21  
           
  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22
Return on average tangible common equity          
Average IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity $ 88,574   $ 84,831   $ 88,043   $ 90,721   $ 90,441  
Less: Average goodwill   13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161  
Less Average other intangible assets, net   5,625     5,791     5,958     6,123     6,341  
Average tangible common equity $ 69,788   $ 65,879   $ 68,924   $ 71,437   $ 70,939  
           
Net income (loss) attributable to IFH, Inc. $ 2,352   $ 2,363   $ (7,533 ) $ 1,409   $ 3,562  
Return on average tangible common equity   13.67 %   14.23 %   -43.36 %   7.91 %   20.36 %
                               

Contact: Steve Crouse, 919-861-8018


