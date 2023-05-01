Submit Release
Ryder CFO to Address Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference

Ryder System, Inc. R Chief Financial Officer John Diez will present a company update at the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference.

Who:

Ryder System, Inc. Chief Financial Officer John Diez

 

 

What:

Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference

 

 

Where:

New York, NY

 

 

When:

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

 

 

Time:

11:35 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

 

 

Webcast:

To access the live webcast, visit http://investors.ryder.com.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. R is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, last-mile delivery, managed transportation, professional drivers, freight brokerage, full-service leasing, maintenance, commercial truck rental, and used vehicle sales to some of the world's most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 260,000 commercial vehicles and operates approximately 300 warehouses encompassing more than 95 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmental stewardship, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ryder-financial

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005049/en/

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


