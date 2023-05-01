Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update

NEW YORK, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC ("PSG") has provided an update for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund CEN (the "Fund"). PSG has provided an update on the Fund and on general market conditions.



Registration and Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1606380&tp_key=01965be5d8

Audio Only Dial-In: Tel: +1 719-457-0820 or 888-203-1112

Passcode (required): 8538600

It is not necessary to dial into the audio conference, unless you are unable to join via the webcast URL.

Shareholders may submit questions about the Fund by sending an e-mail to publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com.

A transcript of the update is available by calling 855-777-8001 or by sending an e-mail request to the Fund at publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com .

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC ("Public Securities Group" or "PSG") is a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management ULC, an unlimited liability company formed under the laws of British Columbia, Canada. Brookfield Corporation holds a 75% interest in Brookfield Asset Management ULC, while Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. ("Brookfield Asset Management"), holds a 25% interest in Brookfield Asset Management ULC. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$800 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2022.

PSG is an SEC-registered investment adviser and represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With over US$21 billion of assets under management as of April 30, 2023, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for institutional and individual clients, including financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and high net worth investors. For more information, go to https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is managed by PSG. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

COMPANY CONTACT

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Brookfield Place

250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor

New York, NY 10281-1023

(855) 777-8001

publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC; distributor.