Manuela Oliveira to Choreograph at the International Portuguese Music Awards

Manuela Oliveira, a highly acclaimed dancer, and choreographer with an impressive portfolio of clients, is set to choreograph and dance at the International Portuguese Music Awards in Providence, Massachusetts .

Born and raised in Australia to Portuguese parents, Manuela has had an impressive career that has taken her to some of the most prestigious stages in the world. After relocating to the United States and pursuing her passion for dance, Manuela has worked with a number of high-profile artists such as Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Sara Bareilles. She has also choreographed for hit TV shows like So You Think You Can Dance Australia and served as a creative director and guest judge on the Malaysia season. Her talents have even been sought after by NBC's The Voice, where she served as a performance consultant, working closely with each artist to help them prepare for their stage performances.

Manuela’s experience as an assistant choreographer to Paula Abdul on X-Factor USA has made her one of the most sought-after choreographers in the industry. Her hard work and dedication have led her to be chosen as the choreographer for the International Portuguese Music Awards 2023, a prestigious honor that is a testament to her talent and dedication to her craft.

"I am thrilled to choreograph the International Portuguese Music Awards 2023 and bring my artistry to this prestigious event. I hope to inspire future generations to pursue their dreams and make their mark on the world of dance," says Manuela Oliveira

Manuela Oliveira's mission is to inspire and educate future generations of artists to pursue their dreams and communicate their art and message to the world. She plans to continue traveling the globe, teaching, coaching, and educating aspiring artists who want to pursue a career in the arts.

The IPMAs are thrilled to have Manuela Oliveira as the Choreographer and Dancer at the 2023 Awards and her talent and experience are unparalleled and they cannot wait to see what she brings to the stage.

The International Portuguese Music Awards will take place on May 20th, 2023, at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence. This event promises to be an unforgettable night of music, dance, and celebration, and Manuela Oliveira's performance is sure to be a highlight of the evening with the Incredible Opening Artist!!!

www.manuelaworld.com provides ample information about the latest updates on performances and latest ventures and classes, plus seminars! Soon available online course!!

To book the tickets and get more information about the event, visit: https://ipmaawards.com

