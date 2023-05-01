Partners Bancorp Reports Results of Operations for the First Quarter 2023

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, Md., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS) (the “Company”), the parent company of The Bank of Delmarva (“Delmarva”), Seaford, Delaware, and Virginia Partners Bank (“Virginia Partners”), Fredericksburg, Virginia, reported net income attributable to the Company of $3.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a $1.2 million or 57.9% increase when compared to net income attributable to the Company of $2.1 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022.



As previously disclosed, on February 22, 2023, the Company and LINKBANCORP, Inc. (“LINK”) (NASDAQ: LNKB), parent company of LINKBANK, announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger pursuant to which the Company will merge into LINK, with LINK surviving, and following which Delmarva and Virginia Partners will each successively merge with and into LINKBANK, with LINKBANK surviving. Upon completion of the transaction, the Company’s shareholders will own approximately 56% and LINK shareholders, inclusive of shares issued in a concurrent private placement of common stock by LINK, will own approximately 44% of the combined company. The mergers are subject to receiving the requisite approval of the Company’s and LINK’s stockholders, receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and fulfillment of other customary closing conditions.

John W. Breda, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Despite the impact of significant merger related expenses related to the pending merger with LINK, I am pleased with our start to 2023. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company generated loan growth of 1.4%, and finished the period maintaining strong asset quality. While the Company’s net interest margin improved by 1.10% compared to the same period of 2022, we did experience a slight decline of 0.01% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company’s total deposits decreased by 2.0% as compared to December 31, 2022, representing minimal deposit outflow in the first quarter. As expected, given the impact of rising market interest rates, competition for deposits, increased borrowing costs, and negative banking industry developments, the Company experienced an increase in its overall cost of funds during the first quarter of 2023 by 0.33% when compared to the same period of 2022, and by 0.34% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Despite these negative factors and banking industry developments, the Company remains well capitalized and its liquidity position and balance sheet remain strong.”

Breda continued, “We continue to be very excited about our transformational merger of equals with LINK and are diligently focused on the steps necessary to successfully complete the merger and combine our two exceptional organizations.”

Also as previously disclosed, on April 26, 2023, the Company’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, which is payable on May 17, 2023, to holders of record of its common stock as of the close of business on May 10, 2023.

Effective January 1, 2023, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) 2016-13 “ASU 2016-13 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments”, which replaced the prior incurred loss methodology with an expected loss methodology that is referred to as the current expected credit loss (or the “CECL Standard”).

The Company’s results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2023 are presented under the CECL Standard while prior period amounts continue to be reported in accordance with previously applicable accounting guidance. The adoption of the CECL Standard resulted in the following adjustments to the Company’s financial statements as of January 1, 2023:

Change in Consolidated

Balance Sheet Tax Effect Change to Retained

Earnings from Adoption of

CECL Standard Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 1,329,037 $ 309,931 $ 1,019,106 Adjustment related to purchased credit-impaired loans(1) 8,852 - - Total allowance for credit losses - loans 1,337,889 309,931 1,019,106 Allowance for credit losses - unfunded credit commitments 513,246 119,689 393,557 Total impact of CECL Standard adoption $ 1,851,135 $ 429,620 $ 1,412,663 (1)This amount represents a gross-up of the balance sheet related to purchased credit-impaired loans resulting from adoption of the CECL Standard on January 1, 2023.

The Company’s results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were directly impacted by the following:



Positive Impacts:

An increase in net interest income due primarily to increases in average loan and investment securities balances and higher yields earned on each, an increase in the yields earned on average cash and cash equivalents balances, and a decrease in average interest-bearing deposit balances, which were partially offset by a decrease in average cash and cash equivalents balances, higher rates paid on average interest-bearing deposit balances, an increase in average borrowings balances and higher rates paid, and lower net loan fees earned related to the forgiveness of loans originated and funded under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) of the Small Business Administration; and

A higher net interest margin (tax equivalent basis).

Negative Impacts:

Recording a higher provision for credit losses due to changes in the assessment of economic factors, and for March 31, 2023, updated views on the downside risks to the economic forecast compared to January 1, 2023, and organic loan growth, which were partially offset by lower net charge-offs and a lower required reserve on unfunded credit commitments;

Reduced operating results from Virginia Partners’ majority owned subsidiary Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC and lower mortgage division fees at Delmarva;

Recording no gains or operating expenses on other real estate owned, net during the three months ended March 31, 2023; and

Incurring $1.0 million in merger related expenses during the three months ended March 31, 2023 in connection with the Company’s pending merger with LINK, as compared to $396 thousand during the same period of 2022 in connection with the Company’s terminated merger with OceanFirst Financial Corp. (“OceanFirst”).

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company’s annualized return on average assets, annualized return on average equity and efficiency ratio were 0.87%, 9.65% and 70.65%, respectively, as compared to 0.51%, 6.17% and 78.41%, respectively, for the same period in 2022.

The increase in net income attributable to the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022, was driven by an increase in net interest income, and was partially offset by a higher provision for credit losses, a decrease in other income, an increase in other expenses, and higher federal and state income taxes.

Interest Income and Expense – Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

Net interest income and net interest margin

Net interest income in the first quarter of 2023 increased by $3.3 million, or 27.4%, when compared to the first quarter of 2022. The Company’s net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) increased to 4.14%, representing an increase of 110 basis points for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in the net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) was primarily due to higher average balances of and yields earned on loans and investment securities, higher yields earned on average interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions and federal funds sold, and lower average balances of interest-bearing liabilities, which were partially offset by lower average balances of interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions and federal funds sold, and higher rates paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. Total interest income increased by $4.3 million, or 31.8%, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, while total interest expense increased by $1.1 million, or 61.4%, both as compared to the same period in 2022.

The most significant factors impacting net interest income during the three month period ended March 31, 2023 were as follows:

Positive Impacts:

Increases in average loan balances, primarily due to organic loan growth, and higher loan yields, primarily due to repricing of variable rate loans and higher average yields on new loan originations, which were partially offset by lower net loan fees earned related to the forgiveness of loans originated and funded under the PPP and pay-offs of higher yielding fixed rate loans;

Increases in average investment securities balances and higher investment securities yields, primarily due to management of the investment securities portfolio in light of the Company’s liquidity needs and higher interest rates over the comparable periods; and

Higher yields earned on average interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions and federal funds sold, primarily due to higher interest rates over the comparable periods.



Negative Impacts:

Decrease in average interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions and federal funds sold, primarily due to loan growth outpacing deposit growth, deposit outflows due to competitive pressures in the higher interest rate environment and the negative banking industry developments associated with multiple high-profile bank failures during the first quarter of 2023, and higher investment securities balances;

Decrease in average interest-bearing deposit balances and higher rates paid, primarily due to scheduled maturities of time deposits that were not replaced and deposit outflows due to competitive pressures in the higher interest rate environment and the negative banking industry developments associated with multiple high-profile bank failures during the first quarter of 2023, which were partially offset by organic deposit growth; and

Increase in average borrowings balances and higher rates paid, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances due to the aforementioned decrease in average interest-bearing deposit balances. The increase in average borrowings balances was partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances resulting from maturities and payoffs of borrowings that were not replaced and scheduled principal curtailments.



Loans

Average loan balances increased by $112.7 million, or 9.9%, and average yields earned increased by 0.64% to 5.25% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in average loan balances was primarily due to organic loan growth, including growth in average loan balances of approximately $63.3 million related to Virginia Partners’ expansion into the Greater Washington market, which was partially offset by the forgiveness of loans originated and funded under the PPP. The increase in average yields earned was primarily due to repricing of variable rate loans and higher average yields on new loan originations, which were partially offset by lower net loan fees earned related to the forgiveness of loans originated and funded under the PPP and pay-offs of higher yielding fixed rate loans. Total average loans were 83.6% of total average interest-earning assets for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 71.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Investment securities

Average total investment securities balances increased by $20.0 million, or 14.8%, and average yields earned increased by 0.54% to 2.61% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022. The increases in average total investment securities balances and average yields earned was primarily due to management of the investment securities portfolio in light of the Company’s liquidity needs and higher interest rates over the comparable periods. Total average investment securities were 10.4% of total average interest-earning assets for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 8.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Interest-bearing deposits

Average total interest-bearing deposit balances decreased by $140.3 million, or 15.0%, and average rates paid increased by 0.46% to 1.00% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to scheduled maturities of time deposits that were not replaced and deposit outflows due to competitive pressures in the higher interest rate environment and the negative banking industry developments associated with multiple high-profile bank failures during the first quarter of 2023, partially offset by organic deposit growth, including average growth of approximately $5.9 million in interest-bearing deposits related to Virginia Partners’ expansion into the Greater Washington market.

Borrowings

Average total borrowings increased by $27.9 million, or 56.8%, and average rates paid increased by 0.40% to 4.44% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in average total borrowings balances and rates paid was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances due to the aforementioned decrease in average interest-bearing deposit balances, which was partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances resulting from maturities and payoffs of borrowings that were not replaced and scheduled principal curtailments.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023 was $300 thousand, an increase of $235 thousand, or 362.2%, when compared to the provision for credit losses of $65 thousand in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in the provision for credit losses during the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the same period of 2022, was primarily due to changes in the assessment of economic factors, and for March 31, 2023, updated views on the downside risks to the economic forecast compared to January 1, 2023, and organic loan growth, which were partially offset by lower net charge-offs and a lower required reserve on unfunded credit commitments.

The provision for credit losses during the three months ended March 31, 2023, as well as the allowance for credit losses as of March 31, 2023, represents management’s best estimate of the impact of current economic trends, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, forecasts of a potential recession in the U.S. and recent negative banking industry developments associated with multiple high-profile bank failures, on the ability of the Company’s borrowers to repay their loans. Management continues to carefully assess the exposure of the Company’s loan portfolio to COVID-19 pandemic related factors, economic trends, such as forecasts of a potential recession and the aforementioned recent banking industry developments, and their potential effects on asset quality. As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s delinquencies and nonperforming assets had not been materially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other Income

Other income in the first quarter of 2023 decreased by $39 thousand, or 3.0%, when compared to the first quarter of 2022. Key changes in the components of other income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022, are as follows:

Service charges on deposit accounts increased by $25 thousand, or 11.0%, due primarily to increases in overdraft fees;

increased by $25 thousand, or 11.0%, due primarily to increases in overdraft fees; Mortgage banking income decreased by $39 thousand, or 13.5%, due primarily to Virginia Partners’ majority owned subsidiary Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC having a lower volume of loan closings as compared to the same period in 2022; and

decreased by $39 thousand, or 13.5%, due primarily to Virginia Partners’ majority owned subsidiary Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC having a lower volume of loan closings as compared to the same period in 2022; and Other income decreased by $24 thousand, or 3.1%, due primarily to decreases in safe deposit box rentals and debit card income, and lower mortgage division fees at Delmarva, which were partially offset by increases in bank owned life insurance and other noninterest income.



Other Expenses

Other expenses in the first quarter of 2023 increased by $1.3 million, or 12.0%, when compared to the first quarter of 2022. Key changes in the components of other expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022, are as follows:

Salaries and employee benefits increased by $429 thousand, or 7.7%, primarily due to merit increases and higher expenses related to benefit costs, payroll taxes and bonus accruals, which were partially offset by decreases related to staffing changes, a decrease in commissions expense paid due to the decrease in mortgage banking income from Virginia Partners’ majority owned subsidiary Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC, and a lower FAS 91 related benefit;

increased by $429 thousand, or 7.7%, primarily due to merit increases and higher expenses related to benefit costs, payroll taxes and bonus accruals, which were partially offset by decreases related to staffing changes, a decrease in commissions expense paid due to the decrease in mortgage banking income from Virginia Partners’ majority owned subsidiary Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC, and a lower FAS 91 related benefit; Premises and equipment decreased by $79 thousand, or 5.3%, primarily due to lower expenses related to repairs and maintenance, depreciation, software amortization, purchased equipment and furniture, the cost of which did not qualify for capitalization, and building security;

decreased by $79 thousand, or 5.3%, primarily due to lower expenses related to repairs and maintenance, depreciation, software amortization, purchased equipment and furniture, the cost of which did not qualify for capitalization, and building security; Amortization of core deposit intangible decreased by $13 thousand, or 9.7%, primarily due to lower amortization related to the $2.7 million and $1.5 million, respectively, in core deposit intangibles recognized in the Virginia Partners and Liberty Bell Bank acquisitions;

decreased by $13 thousand, or 9.7%, primarily due to lower amortization related to the $2.7 million and $1.5 million, respectively, in core deposit intangibles recognized in the Virginia Partners and Liberty Bell Bank acquisitions; (Gains) and operating expenses on other real estate owned, net decreased by $7 thousand, or 100.0%, primarily due to no gains on sales or expenses being recorded during the first quarter of 2023, as compared to gains on the sales of two properties and expenses being recorded during the first quarter of 2022;

decreased by $7 thousand, or 100.0%, primarily due to no gains on sales or expenses being recorded during the first quarter of 2023, as compared to gains on the sales of two properties and expenses being recorded during the first quarter of 2022; Merger related expenses increased by $636 thousand, or 160.7%, primarily due to higher legal fees and other costs associated with the pending merger with LINK during the first quarter of 2023, as compared to the legal fees and other costs in the first quarter of 2022 associated with the merger with OceanFirst, that was subsequently terminated in the fourth quarter of 2022; and

increased by $636 thousand, or 160.7%, primarily due to higher legal fees and other costs associated with the pending merger with LINK during the first quarter of 2023, as compared to the legal fees and other costs in the first quarter of 2022 associated with the merger with OceanFirst, that was subsequently terminated in the fourth quarter of 2022; and Other expenses increased by $270 thousand, or 9.6%, primarily due to higher expenses related to professional services, ATMs, legal fees, audit and related professional fees, and other, which were partially offset by lower expenses related to FDIC insurance assessments and telephone and data circuits.

Federal and State Income Taxes

Federal and state income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased by $490 thousand, or 70.4%, when compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022. This increase was due primarily to higher consolidated income before taxes and higher merger related expenses, which are typically non-deductible. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company’s effective tax rate was approximately 26.3% as compared to 24.8% for the same period in 2022.

Virginia Partners is not subject to Virginia state income tax, but instead pays Virginia franchise tax. The Virginia franchise tax paid by Virginia Partners is recorded in the “Other expenses” line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.

Balance Sheet

Changes in key balance sheet components as of March 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022 were as follows:

Total assets as of March 31, 2023 were $1.54 billion, a decrease of $34.9 million, or 2.2%, from December 31, 2022. The key driver of this change was a decrease in cash and cash equivalents, which was partially offset by an increase in total loans held for investment;

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions as of March 31, 2023 were $53.2 million, a decrease of $50.7 million, or 48.8%, from December 31, 2022. Key drivers of this change were loan growth outpacing deposit growth, deposit outflows due to competitive pressures in the higher interest rate environment and the negative banking industry developments associated with multiple high-profile bank failures during the first quarter of 2023, and a decrease in short-term borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank;

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value as of March 31, 2023 were $132.8 million, a decrease of $855 thousand, or 0.6%, from December 31, 2022. The key driver of this change was scheduled payments of principal, which was partially offset by a decrease in unrealized losses on the investment securities available for sale portfolio as a result of decreases in market interest rates;

Loans, net of unamortized discounts on acquired loans of $1.6 million as of March 31, 2023 were $1.25 billion, an increase of $17.8 million, or 1.4%, from December 31, 2022. The key driver of this change was an increase in organic growth, including growth of approximately $3.5 million in loans related to Virginia Partners’ expansion into the Greater Washington market;

Total deposits as of March 31, 2023 were $1.31 billion, a decrease of $27.1 million, or 2.0%, from December 31, 2022. Key drivers of this change were deposit outflows due to competitive pressures in the higher interest rate environment and the negative banking industry developments associated with multiple high-profile bank failures during the first quarter of 2023, partially offset by organic growth in interest bearing demand and time deposits as a result of our continued focus on total relationship banking and Virginia Partners’ expansion into the Greater Washington market;

Total borrowings as of March 31, 2023 were $71.6 million, a decrease of $13.0 million, or 15.4%, from December 31, 2022. The key driver of this change was a decrease in short-term borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank; and

Total stockholders’ equity as of March 31, 2023 was $141.9 million, an increase of $2.6 million, or 1.8%, from December 31, 2022. Key drivers of this change was the net income attributable to the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net of tax, the proceeds from stock option exercises, and stock-based compensation expense related to restricted stock awards, which were partially offset by a decrease to retained earnings, net of tax, related to the adoption of the CECL Standard, and cash dividends paid to shareholders.



Changes in key balance sheet components as of March 31, 2023 compared to March 31, 2022 were as follows:

Total assets as of March 31, 2023 were $1.54 billion, a decrease of $149.6 million, or 8.9%, from March 31, 2022. The key driver of this change was a decrease in cash and cash equivalents, which was partially offset by increases in investment securities available for sale, at fair value, and total loans held for investment;

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions as of March 31, 2023 were $53.2 million, a decrease of $254.8 million, or 82.7%, from March 31, 2022. Key drivers of this change were an increase in investment securities available for sale, at fair value, loan growth outpacing deposit growth, deposit outflows due to competitive pressures in the higher interest rate environment and the negative banking industry developments associated with multiple high-profile bank failures during the first quarter of 2023, and a decrease in long-term borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank, which were partially offset by an increase in short-term borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank;

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value as of March 31, 2023 were $132.8 million, an increase of $7.7 million, or 6.1%, from March 31, 2022. Key drivers of this change were management of the investment securities portfolio in light of the Company’s liquidity needs, which was partially offset by an increase in unrealized losses on the investment securities available for sale portfolio as a result of increases in market interest rates and scheduled payments of principal;

Loans, net of unamortized discounts on acquired loans of $1.6 million as of March 31, 2023 were $1.25 billion, an increase of $97.3 million, or 8.4%, from March 31, 2022. The key driver of this change was an increase in organic growth, including growth of approximately $54.6 million in loans related to Virginia Partners’ expansion into the Greater Washington market, which was partially offset by forgiveness payments received of approximately $5.8 million under round two of the PPP. As of March 31, 2023, there were no loans under the PPP that were still outstanding;

Total deposits as of March 31, 2023 were $1.31 billion, a decrease of $178.9 million, or 12.0%, from March 31, 2022. Key drivers of this change were scheduled maturities of time deposits that were not replaced, deposit outflows due to competitive pressures in the higher interest rate environment and the negative banking industry developments associated with multiple high-profile bank failures during the first quarter of 2023, partially offset by organic growth as a result of our continued focus on total relationship banking and Virginia Partners’ expansion into the Greater Washington market;

Total borrowings as of March 31, 2023 were $71.6 million, an increase of $22.6 million, or 46.0%, from March 31, 2022. The key driver of this change was an increase in short-term borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank due to the aforementioned items noted in the analysis of total deposits, which was partially offset by a decrease in long-term borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank resulting from maturities and payoffs of borrowings that were not replaced and scheduled principal curtailments, and a decrease in Virginia Partners’ majority owned subsidiary Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC’s warehouse line of credit with another financial institution; and

Total stockholders’ equity as of March 31, 2023 was $141.9 million, an increase of $4.6 million, or 3.4%, from March 31, 2022. Key drivers of this change was the net income attributable to the Company for the period April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023, the proceeds from stock option exercises, and stock-based compensation expense related to restricted stock awards, which were partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net of tax, a decrease to retained earnings, net of tax, related to the adoption of the CECL Standard, and cash dividends paid to shareholders.



As of March 31, 2023, all of the capital ratios of Delmarva and Virginia Partners continue to exceed regulatory requirements, with total risk-based capital substantially above well-capitalized regulatory requirements.

Asset Quality

The asset quality measures depicted below continue to reflect the Company’s efforts to prudently charge-off loans as losses are identified and maintain an appropriate allowance for credit losses.

The following table depicts the net (recovery) charge-off activity for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:

Net (Recovery) Charge-off Activity Three Months Ended March 31, Dollars in Thousands 2023 2022 Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (23 ) $ 155 Net (recoveries) charge-offs /Average loans* -0.01 % 0.06 % * Annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

The following table depicts the level of the allowance for credit losses as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022:



Allowance for Credit Losses Dollars in Thousands March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Allowance for credit losses $ 16,096 $ 14,315 $ 14,565 Allowance for credit losses/Period end loans 1.29 % 1.16 % 1.26 % Allowance for credit losses/Nonaccrual loans 752.85 % 664.58 % 237.06 % Allowance for credit losses/Nonperforming loans 743.12 % 650.98 % 237.06 %

The following table depicts the unamortized discounts on acquired loans related to the acquisitions of Liberty Bell Bank and Virginia Partners:



Unamortized Discounts on Acquired Loans Dollars in Thousands March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Unamortized discounts on acquired loans $ 1,615 $ 1,728 $ 2,008





The following table depicts the level of nonperforming assets as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022:

Nonperforming Assets Dollars in Thousands March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Nonaccrual loans $ 2,138 $ 2,154 $ 6,144 Loans past due 90 days and accruing interest $ 28 $ 45 $ - Total nonperforming loans $ 2,166 $ 2,199 $ 6,144 Other real estate owned, net $ - $ - $ - Total nonperforming assets $ 2,166 $ 2,199 $ 6,144 Nonperforming assets/Total assets 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.36 % Nonperforming assets/Total loans and other real estate owned, net 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.53 %

PARTNERS BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) * ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 15,146,908 $ 13,915,637 $ 14,677,774 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 53,172,660 308,016,402 103,921,732 Federal funds sold 23,825,109 23,982,322 22,989,879 Cash and cash equivalents 92,144,677 345,914,361 141,589,385 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 132,802,115 125,128,610 133,656,642 Loans held for sale 841,246 1,341,719 1,314,125 Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $16,095,782 at March 31, 2023, $14,565,282 at March 31, 2022 and $14,314,631 at December 31, 2022 1,234,584,063 1,138,798,890 1,218,551,209 Accrued interest receivable 4,495,877 4,112,985 4,566,487 Premises and equipment, less accumulated depreciation 14,623,677 15,970,144 14,857,298 Restricted stock 5,991,050 4,934,656 6,512,350 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,036,512 5,770,304 5,064,866 Finance lease right-of-use assets 1,515,930 1,652,833 1,550,156 Other investments 5,347,718 4,983,459 4,888,118 Bank owned life insurance 18,822,140 18,365,558 18,706,260 Core deposit intangible, net 1,418,645 1,925,529 1,540,438 Goodwill 9,581,668 9,581,668 9,581,668 Other assets 12,507,711 10,833,335 12,233,494 Total assets $ 1,539,713,029 $ 1,689,314,051 $ 1,574,612,496 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 498,655,305 $ 544,688,000 $ 528,769,800 Interest bearing demand 129,402,679 149,186,558 121,786,774 Savings and money market 382,881,223 441,372,634 431,538,080 Time 301,602,443 356,206,716 257,510,218 1,312,541,650 1,491,453,908 1,339,604,872 Accrued interest payable on deposits 705,558 267,372 267,205 Short-term borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank 29,000,000 - 42,000,000 Long-term borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank 19,800,000 26,148,571 19,800,000 Subordinated notes payable, net 22,226,214 22,179,887 22,214,632 Other borrowings 607,748 750,133 613,423 Operating lease liabilities 5,438,892 6,166,269 5,464,727 Finance lease liabilities 1,975,238 2,095,747 2,005,685 Other liabilities 5,520,159 2,988,933 3,312,977 Total liabilities 1,397,815,459 1,552,050,820 1,435,283,521 COMMITMENTS & CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $.01, authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 17,985,577 as of March 31, 2023, 17,961,699 as of March 31, 2022 and 17,973,724 as of December 31, 2022, including 18,669 nonvested shares as of March 31, 2023, 28,000 nonvested shares as of March 31, 2022 and 18,669 nonvested shares as of December 31, 2022 179,669 179,337 179,551 Surplus 88,761,917 88,528,646 88,669,334 Retained earnings 64,051,701 52,964,556 62,854,235 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 676,429 1,118,457 707,138 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net of tax (11,772,146 ) (5,527,765 ) (13,081,283 ) Total stockholders' equity 141,897,570 137,263,231 139,328,975 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,539,713,029 $ 1,689,314,051 $ 1,574,612,496 * Derived from audited consolidated financial statements. The amounts presented in the Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2023 and 2022 are unaudited but include all adjustments which, in management's opinion, are necessary for fair presentation.





