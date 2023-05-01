Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IFHI) (the “Company” or “IFHI”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (the “Bank”), released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Highlights from the 2023 first quarter results include the following:



First quarter net income of $2.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share compared to first quarter 2022 net income of $3.6 million, or $1.59 per diluted share.

Net interest income of $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $5.2 million for the same period in 2022.

Return on average assets of 2.07% for the three-month period ending March 31, 2023, compared to 3.30% for the same period in 2022.

Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 13.67% for the three-month period ending March 31, 2023, compared to 20.36% for the same period in 2022.

Both quarters were impacted by mark-to-market adjustments on marketable equity securities with a large portion of the year-over-year decline in net income resulting from the difference in that adjustment. Pretax net income declined by $1.8 million from $5.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022, to $3.2 million for the same period in 2023 yet the mark-to-market adjustment declined by $4.0 million during that same time.

In reflecting on the first three months of the year, Marc McConnell, President and CEO of IFHI, stated: “From an organizational standpoint, the first quarter was highlighted by two overarching themes – resilience and teamwork. Beginning with the unexpected death of our founding CEO in the first week of the quarter and continuing with the broader challenges faced by the banking industry in March, our entire team was called to action. I must say, I could not be prouder of the way our staff has performed.” McConnell continued, “The recent bank failures placed a spotlight on the importance of sound risk management practices and governance and the speed with which underlying assumptions can change. We have not been impacted by any unexpected runoff of deposits, and we remained laser-focused during the quarter on cost containment and right-sizing the Bank, particularly with the resolution of certain government programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program. Our compensation expense is down 21% year-over-year and 10% from the prior quarter. In addition, the Bank’s ratio of problem assets as a percentage of total assets continued its five-quarter downward trend, bolstering confidence in overall credit quality. As expected, non-interest-bearing deposits dropped due to the recent winddown of our hemp and cannabis banking divisions. Going forward, we remain focused on reinforcing our strongholds and realigning our strategy for new challenges as we adapt to changing market conditions and shape the next chapter for IFHI under the leadership of our restructured executive management team.”

BALANCE SHEET

On March 31, 2023, the Company’s total assets were $467.3 million, net loans held for investment were $313.5 million, loans held for sale (“HFS”) were $39.1 million, total deposits were $356.3 million and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFHI was $90.8 million. Compared with December 31, 2022, total assets increased $19.4 million or 4%, net loans held for investment increased $19.4 million or 7%, HFS loans increased $4.8 million or 14%, total deposits increased $43.2 million or 14%, and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFHI increased $3.3 million or 4%. Cash and cash equivalents decreased slightly since the prior year-end as the Company has redeployed an additional $5.8 million in cash into higher yielding loans. The Bank has continued to see growth in loans held for investment primarily as a result of activity in the Government Guaranteed Lending (“GGL”) type loans. At $39.1 million in volume, HFS loans at March 31, 2023 represent potential significant future GGL revenues as those loans are sold in the market and the associated premiums are recognized. Noninterest bearing deposits have decreased by $29.7 million or 28% since December 31, 2022, resulting largely from the Company’s decision to discontinue banking two industries the Company had previously targeted. The increase in total shareholders’ equity since December 31, 2022 was primarily associated with the posted net income. The market value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio improved slightly since year end with the accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity related to the change in market pricing improving from a loss of $2.3 million at December 31, 2022 to a loss of $2.2 million at March 31, 2023 as a result of changes in market interest rates. The Company does not have any investments in its portfolio treated as held-to-maturity being carried at cost.

CAPITAL LEVELS

At March 31, 2023, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

"Well Capitalized" Minimum Basel III Fully Phased-In West Town Bank & Trust Tier 1 common equity ratio 6.50% 7.00% 12.96% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.00% 8.50% 12.96% Total risk-based capital ratio 10.00% 10.50% 14.21% Tier 1 leverage ratio 5.00% 4.00% 11.50%

Primarily as a result of net income, the Company’s book value per common share increased from $38.69 as of December 31, 2022, to $40.28 at March 31, 2023. The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) also increased from $30.36 as of December 31, 2022, to $31.99 at March 31, 2023, primarily as a result of net income.

ASSET QUALITY

The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio decreased from 1.04% at December 31, 2022, to 1.03% at March 31, 2023. Nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2023 decreased $67,000 or 1% as compared to December 31, 2022. The Bank held $315,000 in foreclosed assets as of March 31, 2023 compared to $101,000 at December 31, 2022.

The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 on January 1, 2023. The day one adjustment to the allowance for credit losses was a reduction of approximately $807,000, resulting in an allowance for credit losses of approximately $5.8 million. In addition, the adjustment to the reserve for unfunded commitments was an increase of approximately $100,000, bringing the overall allowance for credit losses on loans to $5.9 million. This adjustment was charged to retained earnings, net of the Company’s effective tax rate.

During the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, the Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $565,000 and $180,000, respectively. The Company recorded $376,000 in net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2023 compared to $105,000 in net charge-offs for the same period in 2022. Management continues to believe it is making progress in improving overall asset quality. Set forth in the table below is certain asset quality information as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 Nonaccrual loans $ 4,485 $ 4,552 $ 4,612 $ 4,656 $ 6,558 Foreclosed assets 315 101 - - - 90 days past due and still accruing - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 4,800 $ 4,653 $ 4,612 $ 4,656 $ 6,558 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 376 $ (149 ) $ (29 ) $ (279 ) $ 105 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average portfolio loans 0.49 % -0.20 % -0.04 % -0.43 % 0.16 % Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.05 % 1.07 % 1.52 % Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans, net of allowance 1.43 % 1.55 % 1.60 % 1.79 % 2.56 % Ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.88 % 2.23 % 2.27 % 2.39 % 2.14 %

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased $432,000 or 8% in comparison to the first quarter of 2022 as increasing loan yields year-over-year were partially offset by increased funding costs. Loan yields increased from 7.74% in the first quarter of 2022 to 8.21% for the same period in 2023. The increase in yield from the prior year reflected the impact of 475 basis points of rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) since the beginning of 2022 in response to current economic conditions, as well as a change in loan mix. Overall cost of funds increased from 0.63% in the first quarter of 2022 to 2.01% for the same period in 2023 as average retail certificate of deposit (“CD”) rates trended up, and new CDs were originated at higher market rates. Net interest margin increased from 5.69% during the three months ended March 31, 2022, to 5.85% for the same period in 2023. The increase in margin was also driven by the increase in loan yield resulting from the FOMC actions.

(Dollars in thousands) 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 Average balances: Loans $ 345,651 $ 331,508 $ 312,475 $ 319,115 $ 294,502 Available-for-sale securities 17,691 17,446 19,096 21,879 21,088 Other interest-bearing balances 28,998 20,367 30,378 33,328 56,359 Total interest-earning assets 392,340 369,321 361,949 374,322 371,949 Total assets 460,412 436,695 428,983 438,732 437,402 Noninterest-bearing deposits 98,555 113,851 94,013 85,042 98,546 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 251,281 212,069 233,464 244,363 235,092 Borrowings 10,222 8,913 2,174 8,626 6,306 Total interest-bearing liabilities 261,503 220,982 235,638 252,989 241,398 Common shareholders' equity 88,574 84,831 88,043 90,721 90,441 Tangible common equity (1) 69,788 65,879 68,924 71,437 70,939 Interest income/expense: Loans $ 6,997 $ 6,422 $ 5,943 $ 5,491 $ 5,623 Available-for-sale securities 120 64 105 104 89 Interest-bearing balances and other 319 257 169 89 42 Total interest income 7,436 6,743 6,217 5,684 5,754 Deposits 1,696 735 532 523 522 Borrowings 85 93 13 15 9 Total interest expense 1,781 828 545 538 531 Net interest income $ 5,655 $ 5,915 $ 5,672 $ 5,146 $ 5,223

Three Months Ended 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 Average yields and costs: Loans 8.21 % 7.69 % 7.55 % 6.90 % 7.74 % Available-for-sale securities 2.71 % 1.47 % 2.20 % 1.90 % 1.69 % Interest-bearing balances and other 4.46 % 5.01 % 2.21 % 1.07 % 0.30 % Total interest-earning assets 7.69 % 7.24 % 6.81 % 6.09 % 6.27 % Interest-bearing deposits 2.74 % 1.38 % 0.90 % 0.86 % 0.90 % Borrowings 3.37 % 4.14 % 2.37 % 0.70 % 0.58 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.76 % 1.49 % 0.92 % 0.85 % 0.89 % Cost of funds 2.01 % 0.98 % 0.66 % 0.64 % 0.63 % Net interest margin 5.85 % 6.35 % 6.22 % 5.51 % 5.69 %

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $6.6 million compared $10.3 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease is primarily attributable to a difference in each period’s mark-to-market income adjustment on the Company’s equity investment in Dogwood State Bank due to successful capital raises for Dogwood in the first quarter of both years. The capital raises helped to establish new market values. The prior year’s first quarter had a positive mark-to-market of $6.0 million compared to $2.0 million for the current year. Excluding the Dogwood investment adjustment, other noninterest income would have been $4.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, up $305,000 or 7% in comparison to $4.3 million for the same period in 2022.

Specific items to note include:

Windsor Advantage, LLC (“Windsor”), a subsidiary of the Company which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had processing and servicing revenue totaling $2.4 million, an increase of $232,000 or 11% as compared to the $2.2 million in income earned during the same prior-year period.

Mortgage revenue totaled $173,000 for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $0 in 2023. Due to the nationwide slowdown in refinancing volume and the impact of a doubling of long-term mortgage rates year-over-year, the Company phased out its mortgage operations by the first quarter of 2023.

Government Guaranteed Lending revenue was $904,000 in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $220,000 or 20% in comparison to the $1.1 million of revenues for the same period in 2022.

The Company had bank-owned life insurance income of $555,000 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $25,000 for the same period in 2022. The increase was related to a life insurance policy payout related to the previously announced death of the Company’s founding CEO, Eric Bergevin.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $8.5 million, a decrease of $1.9 or 18%, from $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. This change was primarily due to a decrease of $1.5 million or 21% in compensation expense going from $7.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 down to $5.6 million for the same period in 2023 as the Company made efforts to decrease its overhead in light of the changing economic environment. Loan-related expenses, which tend to fluctuate unexpectedly, also decreased by $345,000 or 54% from $638,000 in the first quarter of 2022 to $293,000 for the same period in 2023. These decreases were partially offset by merger-related expenses of $116,000 paid in the first quarter of 2023 associated with the Company’s proposed merger with MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB”) announced during the third quarter of 2022.

ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan service provider that offers community banks and credit unions with a comprehensive outsourced U.S. Small Business Association (“SBA”) 7(a) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) lending platform. The Company is registered with and supervised by the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the Company’s acquisition and divesture activities or the Company’s planned merger with MVB; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives, including our planned merger with MVB, on our ability to retain key employees; the possibility that the proposed merger with MVB will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed merger with MVB will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the Company and MVB do business; recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, our strategic initiatives, and regulatory response to these developments; adverse results (including judgments, costs, fines, reputational harm, financial settlements and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory proceedings, investigations, or similar matters, or developments related thereto; and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources, including non-bank financial service providers, such as Fintechs. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

Consolidated Balance Sheets Ending Balance (In thousands, unaudited) 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 Assets

Cash and due from banks $ 6,986 $ 7,553 $ 6,272 $ 4,700 $ 3,900 Interest-bearing deposits 21,224 26,430 25,011 21,981 28,876 Total cash and cash equivalents 28,210 33,983 31,283 26,681 32,776 Interest-bearing time deposits 999 999 1,249 1,499 1,746 Available-for-sale securities 17,504 17,712 17,460 19,038 20,386 Marketable equity securities 19,980 17,982 17,982 17,982 18,000 Loans held for sale 39,088 34,302 28,399 59,592 51,095 Loans held for investment 319,465 300,764 295,416 266,259 262,281 Allowance for credit losses (6,011 ) (6,709 ) (6,710 ) (6,361 ) (5,622 ) Loans held for investment, net 313,454 294,055 288,706 259,898 256,659 Premises and equipment, net 4,041 4,098 4,264 4,238 4,235 Foreclosed assets 315 101 - - - Loan servicing assets 3,604 3,715 3,979 4,178 4,014 Bank-owned life insurance 5,053 5,357 5,330 5,304 5,271 Accrued interest receivable 3,090 2,997 2,485 2,139 1,886 Goodwill 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 Other intangible assets, net 5,517 5,682 5,848 6,014 6,180 Other assets 13,243 13,719 17,293 15,764 15,218 Total assets $ 467,259 $ 447,863 $ 437,439 $ 435,488 $ 430,627 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 76,554 $ 106,255 $ 106,272 $ 83,544 $ 92,499 Interest-bearing 279,735 206,872 218,835 250,026 233,953 Total deposits 356,289 313,127 325,107 333,570 326,452 Borrowings 10,000 30,000 5,000 - 5,000 Accrued interest payable 806 379 370 308 325 Other liabilities 10,101 17,600 23,557 9,939 8,320 Total liabilities 377,196 361,106 354,034 343,817 340,097 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, voting 2,231 2,239 2,239 2,227 2,213 Common stock, non-voting 22 22 22 22 22 Additional paid in capital 27,742 24,916 24,674 24,498 24,013 Retained earnings 62,965 62,611 60,248 67,781 66,372 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,198 ) (2,301 ) (2,866 ) (1,985 ) (1,296 ) Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity 90,762 87,487 84,317 92,543 91,324 Noncontrolling interest (699 ) (730 ) (912 ) (872 ) (794 ) Total shareholders' equity 90,063 86,757 83,405 91,671 90,530 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 467,259 $ 447,863 $ 437,439 $ 435,488 $ 430,627





Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands except per Three Months Ended share data; unaudited) 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 Interest income Loans $ 6,997 $ 6,422 $ 5,943 $ 5,491 $ 5,623 Available-for-sale securities and other 439 321 274 193 131 Total interest income 7,436 6,743 6,217 5,684 5,754 Interest expense Interest on deposits 1,696 735 532 523 522 Interest on borrowings 85 93 13 15 9 Total interest expense 1,781 828 545 538 531 Net interest income 5,655 5,915 5,672 5,146 5,223 Provision for credit losses 565 (150 ) 320 460 180 Noninterest income Loan processing and servicing revenue 2,439 2,849 2,163 2,373 2,207 Mortgage - 99 477 1,066 173 Government guaranteed lending 904 2,095 2,213 2,767 1,124 SBA documentation preparation fees - 2 78 128 144 Service charges on deposits 133 240 182 118 104 Bank-owned life insurance 555 26 27 33 25 Change in fair value of marketable equity securities 1,998 - - - 5,994 Other noninterest income 566 549 222 290 515 Total noninterest income 6,595 5,860 5,362 6,775 10,286 Noninterest expense Compensation 5,581 6,168 6,880 6,271 7,061 Occupancy and equipment 344 303 402 254 344 Loan and special asset expenses 293 57 969 491 638 Professional services 448 676 207 491 551 Data processing 265 272 263 271 249 Software 469 467 460 426 425 Communications 78 83 86 97 83 Advertising 248 211 252 321 214 Amortization of intangibles 166 169 170 170 170 Merger related expenses 116 192 561 - - Other operating expenses 489 1,236 10,683 846 631 Total noninterest expense 8,497 9,834 20,933 9,638 10,366 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,188 2,091 (10,219 ) 1,823 4,963 Income tax expense (benefit) 778 (454 ) (2,646 ) 492 1,403 Net income (loss) 2,410 2,545 (7,573 ) 1,331 3,560 Noncontrolling interest 58 182 (40 ) (78 ) (2 ) Net income (loss) attributable to IFH, Inc. $ 2,352 $ 2,363 $ (7,533 ) $ 1,409 $ 3,562 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.06 $ 1.08 $ (3.45 ) $ 0.65 $ 1.65 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.04 $ 1.04 $ (3.45 ) $ 0.63 $ 1.59 Weighted average common shares outstanding 2,211 2,194 2,185 2,175 2,159 Diluted average common shares outstanding 2,265 2,267 2,185 2,244 2,242





Performance Ratios Three Months Ended 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 PER COMMON SHARE Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.06 $ 1.08 $ (3.45 ) $ 0.65 $ 1.65 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share 1.04 1.04 (3.45 ) 0.63 1.59 Book value per common share 40.28 38.69 37.29 41.15 40.86 Tangible book value per common share (2) 31.99 30.36 28.88 32.62 32.21 FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED) Return on average assets 2.07 % 2.15 % -6.97 % 1.29 % 3.30 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 10.77 % 11.05 % -33.95 % 6.23 % 15.97 % Return on average tangible common equity (2) 13.67 % 14.23 % -43.36 % 7.91 % 20.36 % Net interest margin 5.85 % 6.35 % 6.22 % 5.51 % 5.69 % Efficiency ratio (1) 69.4 % 83.5 % 189.7 % 80.8 % 66.8 % (1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities. (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

Loan Concentrations

The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of March 31, 2023, were as follows:

% of Commercial (Dollars in millions) Amount Loans Solar electric power generation $ 72.5 32 % Power and communication line and related structures construction 57.3 26 % Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses) 15.4 7 % Other activities related to real estate 10.7 5 % Lessors of other real estate property 8.2 4 % Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels 7.1 3 % Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings 6.4 3 % Other heavy and civil engineering construction 4.2 2 % Marinas 3.8 2 % Colleges, Universities, and Professional Schools 3.5 2 % $ 189.1 86 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 (Dollars in thousands except book value per share) Tangible book value per common share Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity $ 90,762 $ 87,487 $ 84,317 $ 92,543 $ 91,324 Less: Goodwill 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 Less Other intangible assets, net 5,517 5,682 5,848 6,014 6,180 Total tangible common equity $ 72,084 $ 68,644 $ 65,308 $ 73,368 $ 71,983 Ending common shares outstanding 2,253 2,261 2,261 2,249 2,235 Tangible book value per common share $ 31.99 $ 30.36 $ 28.88 $ 32.62 $ 32.21 Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 Return on average tangible common equity Average IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity $ 88,574 $ 84,831 $ 88,043 $ 90,721 $ 90,441 Less: Average goodwill 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 Less Average other intangible assets, net 5,625 5,791 5,958 6,123 6,341 Average tangible common equity $ 69,788 $ 65,879 $ 68,924 $ 71,437 $ 70,939 Net income (loss) attributable to IFH, Inc. $ 2,352 $ 2,363 $ (7,533 ) $ 1,409 $ 3,562 Return on average tangible common equity 13.67 % 14.23 % -43.36 % 7.91 % 20.36 %

