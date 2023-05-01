Governor Abbott Honors Fallen Peace Officers At Memorial Ceremony In Austin

TEXAS, May 1 - May 1, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night honored members of law enforcement who lost their lives in the line of duty and their families at the Texas Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony at the Texas Capitol in Austin. The Governor awarded the Texas Medal of Honor to a family member of each of the 58 officers who were recognized at the ceremony.



“In Texas, we cherish our law enforcement officers, especially those whose bravery and valor led to the ultimate sacrifice,” said Governor Abbott. “This Peace Officers' Memorial is far more than just a granite monument—it’s an eternal reminder of our Texas heroes taken too soon. Our hearts ache over the tragic loss of these lives and for all the peace officers who have fallen in the line of duty. We are eternally grateful for those heroes who fought for justice and kept Texas safe. God bless each of our law enforcement officers, and may God forever bless all the men and women who serve and protect our communities."



The annual ceremony recognizes law enforcement personnel who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to their state and their communities. The Governor was joined at the ceremony by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas President Lieutenant Marvin Ryals, Texas Municipal Police Association President Sergeant Joe Tovar, Texas State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police President Officer Karla Pruneda, and Concerns of Police Survivors Representative Kayleigh Nava.

