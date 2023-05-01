Governor Abbott Celebrates May 2023 As Jewish American Heritage Month

TEXAS, May 1 - May 1, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today recognized the month of May 2023 as Jewish American Heritage Month to celebrate American Jews' many contributions to Texas' and the nation's history and culture. The Governor also issued a proclamation honoring the Jewish community in Texas.

“Texas has a proud, long-standing history of supporting the Jewish American community in our state and across the country," said Governor Abbott. "As we commemorate Jewish American Heritage Month, we reaffirm this enduring alliance with Jewish Americans and the people of Israel. We are honored to celebrate the resiliency and strength of the Jewish people in Texas and the United States this May. In Texas, we are continually working to recognize this bond and combat antisemitism, having signed a law creating the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Anti-Semitism Advisory Committee and allocating $10 million in grants to secure places of worship in Texas like synagogues. Like the Jewish people, early Texans were shaped by fierce struggles and the blessings of freedom. This month, we come together to honor the achievements and contributions of Jewish Americans across Texas.”

In June 2021, Governor Abbott signed House Bill 3257 into law, establishing the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission. This commission produces biennial studies of antisemitism in Texas, works with schools and institutions of higher education to develop effective methods to combat antisemitism, and implements Holocaust and genocide courses of study and awareness programs. The Governor also awarded $10 million through his Public Safety Office for security enhancement projects to houses of worship, such as synagogues, that are at risk of attacks based on ideology, beliefs, or mission.

Jewish American Heritage Month was established in 2006 as part of a bipartisan effort to educate all Americans of the contributions and achievements of Jewish Americans nationwide.

