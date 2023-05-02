Portland Area Substance Use Disorder Treatment Facility Expands Access for Individuals With Medicaid
Pine Tree Recovery Center, Portland Substance Use Disorder Treatment Center, Now In-Network with MaineCare
The biggest obstacle Maine faces in tackling rising addiction cases is access to treatment services. Partnering with MaineCare will allow more Mainers access to the professional care they need.””PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pine Tree Recovery Center, a Guardian Recovery Network facility, is pleased to announce it has entered an in-network contract with MaineCare, Maine’s Medicaid program. Pine Tree Recovery Center’s in-network status with MaineCare removes a significant financial barrier many Maine residents face when seeking treatment for substance use disorders.
— Kerry MacDonald
The 2022 Maine Shared Community Health Needs Assessment Report cites challenges in accessing mental healthcare as a top health priority, noting social risk factors including inadequate insurance coverage as the most significant preventative factor.
The Mills Administration Statement on January-December 2022 Drug Overdose Report cites, “Providing health insurance coverage through MaineCare expansion to over 100,000 Mainers with over 22,000 individuals receiving treatment for substance use,” as a key action being taken.
“The biggest obstacle Maine faces in tackling rising addiction cases is availability of and access to treatment services,” says Kerry MacDonald, Pine Tree Recovery Center’s Executive Director. “Partnering with MaineCare will remove barriers and allow more Mainers access to the professional care they need.”
The Maine Opioid Epidemic
Because Maine is in the midst of what is considered a statewide opioid epidemic, the removal of barriers to substance use care is considered a critical matter by government officials and substance use disorder professionals alike.
In July 2022, U.S. Senator Susan Collins issued a statement citing Maine’s opioid epidemic as “the worst it’s ever been.” The statement reports, “The number of total overdoses in Maine exceeded 9,500 last year. A record high 627 Mainers died from drug overdoses in 2021, and the data from the first part of this year shows a nine percent increase over the comparable period last year.”
The number of fatalities continues to climb annually. According to the December 2022 overdose report released by the Maine Attorney General’s Office, “10,110 overdoses were reported in Maine in 2022, including 716 suspected or confirmed deaths.” Without access to effective treatment options, Maine residents have little defense against the escalating number of opioid-related fatalities.
“There is a sense of urgency when it comes to providing those struggling with opioid dependence with adequate treatment,” says MacDonald. “Partnering with MaineCare will provide those covered with the professional care they need in a timely manner, ultimately preventing rising rates of overdose-related death. Our goal is to help community members suffering from addiction in every way we can.”
About Pine Tree Recovery Center & Guardian Recovery Network
Like other members of the Guardian Recovery Network family, Pine Tree Recovery Center was founded with the client experience in mind. Since first opening its doors, the Portland-based medical detoxification and intensive outpatient treatment center has been focusing on providing Maine residents with the quality addiction treatment services they need to make a lasting recovery and heal from the devastation of substance dependence.
Guardian Recovery Network’s addiction treatment centers have been increasing access to effective addiction treatment options for over 15 years, actively combating rising numbers of overdose fatalities across the country. Having become a national leader in substance use disorder treatment, Guardian continues to refine their client-focused approach to recovery, changing lives permanently and for the better.
