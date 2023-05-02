SkySquad Announces “The SkySquad Club,” A Lifestyle Membership Which Adds a Touch of Glamour to Airport Travel
Club Membership Provides Exclusive Perks and Priority Line Access
Flying is stressful. We carry your bags, help you with check in, fly through security with priority access at most airports, and get you to your gate as smoothly as we can”BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SkySquad, an innovative service which was created due to one mom’s struggle to carry all of her baby gear through the airport, is on a mission to help you travel like a VIP. SkySquad has served over 39,000 travelers, including celebrities such as major film stars and athletes. SkySquad is now available in key destinations around the U.S. and announced today an exclusive club membership to empower everyone to experience travel as a VIP.
— Julie Melnick, SkySquad CEO and Founder
Before, SkySquad was available on a per-use basis. Today, the model has changed to include three options: $99 for one pre-booked service, or 2 club membership options -The Jetsetter Club at $249 or The Globetrotter Club at $749.
The Jetsetter Club provides access to SkySquad for three trips, whether departure, arrival or layovers. This price includes the entire group, whether someone is a solo traveler or a family of six. The Globetrotter Club members will get access to 10 trips. SkySquad also has priority access to TSA at most locations to get members front of the line and on their way with ease and no worries.
“Flying is stressful. We make it easy by greeting you like a VIP. We carry your bags, help you with check in, fly through security with priority access at most airports, and get you to your gate as smoothly as we can,” Julie Melnick, SkySquad CEO and Founder said. “ I had an a-ha moment years ago and realized that there was a lot that could be improved about the travel experience, and SkySquad is a result of that idea. We are thrilled to launch our SkySquad Club to give access to a limited number of travelers in each city.”
For departures, SkySquad assistants greet customers at their car door to help them unload luggage, car seats, strollers, and more. From there, SkySquad helpers (badged and background checked by the airport) assist with the ticketing and check in process, through security (priority lines at most airports) help with unloading things onto the TSA belt so items can be scanned, and help navigating all the way to the gate. Once at the gate, SkySquad staff can keep an eye on things while customers use the restroom or grab a snack. SkySquad is also available for layover and arrival support.
“Literally a godsend. Traveling with a toddler requires 3x the amount of luggage and stuff one would usually pack for themselves, so having someone from SkySquad meet us curbside and help with all of our luggage and take us to check-in and then whisk us through security straight to our gate was a tremendous help,” said Ane Lowe, SkySquad customer. “I only had to worry about my toddler and not the stroller /carry ons /diaper bag etc. I highly, highly recommend this service.”
To join the SkySquad club, go to www.skysquad.com
About SkySquad:
SkySquad’s mission is to provide a stress-free travel experience for everyone who benefits from a helping hand from their car door to the plane door. SkySquad was founded by a mom struggling to travel cross country with her own small children. Today, SkySquad offers airport assistance for anyone who needs a helping hand. Assistance is provided by background checked, badged airport employees with a strong knowledge of the airport layout and an unwavering goal of helping others. SkySquad is available at Washington Dulles International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Airport, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Baltimore Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport, Hollywood-Ft Lauderdale International Airport, Salt Lake City Airport, and Philadelphia International Airport, and Las Vegas Harry Reid International.
Heather Krug
Heather Krug PR & Marketing
email us here