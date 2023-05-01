TopGolf Ridgeland Developer and PraCon Global Investment Group CEO Gabriel Prado on the Bourbon and Business Podcast

Bourbon and Business Podcast

The Bourbon and Business Podcast announces an exclusive interview with Gabriel Prado of PraCon Global Investment Group and Topgolf Ridgeland Developer.

The Bourbon and Business Podcast is a fast-growing media platform connecting business leaders and innovators across Mississippi and the Southeast, and I am grateful to be on the podcast.” — Gabriel Prado, PraCon Global Investment Group Founder and CEO

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, USA, May 1, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Bourbon and Business Podcast proudly announces an exclusive interview with PraCon Global Investment Group Founder and CEO Gabriel Prado. The interview will be part of an episode released Thursday, May 4, 2023, and available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeart Media, and the Bourbon and Business website.Prado and executives from TopGolf just received approval from the City of Ridgeland in a unanimous vote for the new 77-acre Prado Vista development. This project also includes a national grocery store, two high-end hotels, more than 100,000 square feet of office, retail and restaurant space, a nationally-known entertainment venue, 228 homes for sale, and a river walk.On the podcast episode, Prado outlines new details on the development, including more information on the proposed riverwalk feature between the commercial and residential sections of the property. This is a unique part of the development, unlike other mixed-use developments in the Jackson metro. Prado also provides an update on any appeals during the 10-day legal period allotted after the approval from the City of Ridgeland.Additionally, Prado also provides new updates on the $60 million McRae’s development in Fondren and when construction is anticipated to start. Prado and PraCon plan to rebuild the former McRae’s building into high-end lofts and commercial establishments, helping to revitalize the area.Gabriel Prado said, “I am grateful to the team at Bourbon and Business for having me on the podcast to discuss the Prado Vista development in Ridgeland. The Bourbon and Business Podcast is a fast-growing media platform connecting business leaders and innovators across Mississippi and the Southeast”.About PraCon Global Investment Group:PraCon Global Investment Group aims to invest in real estate projects that represent economic development not only with a high return but also with a social impact that transforms the areas that need it the most. PraCon invests in undervalued assets and transformational companies in Real Estate, Finance, Agriculture, Technology, Energy, Healthcare, and Automotive verticals.For more information on PraCon, visit praconglobalinvest.com.About the Bourbon and Business Podcast:The Bourbon and Business Podcast is the fastest-growing podcast for entrepreneurs, business owners, founders, and disruptors in Mississippi, with weekly episodes featuring local and regional newsmakers, influencers, and prominent leaders. Founded by Tyler Wiltshire, Dakota Tate, and Adam Horlock, the podcast’s mission is to interview incredibly successful men and women to gain wisdom and insight and show that success doesn’t always have a specific formula to follow. There is also a bourbon tasting at the beginning of each episode because,…why not?For more information on the Bourbon and Business Podcast, visit bourbonandbusinesspodcast.com.

Bourbon and Business Podcast - Behind the Scenes with Gabriel Prado: