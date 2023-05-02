Blues-Rock Superstar Joe Bonamassa Makes His Hollywood Bowl Debut with An Orchestra
The 26x Billboard chart-topper will perform an exclusive, one-night-only concert experience on August 9th in Los Angeles.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 9th, the three-time GRAMMY-nominated guitarist and 26x Billboard chart-topper Joe Bonamassa will make his historic, first-ever appearance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA, where he will perform alongside an orchestra for an exclusive one-night-only event. The performance will be part of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association’s Jazz Plus series, which offers an eclectic trip through the world of jazz, blues, R&B and beyond, with LA Phil Creative Chair for Jazz Herbie Hancock at the helm. Tickets are on sale at 10 AM PT, click HERE
The appearance will cap Bonamassa’s 8-night run across the western U.S., which includes two nights with Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s Backroads Blues Festival on May 27 & 28, as well as a return appearance to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 6th, the setting of his most recent live concert release Tales Of Time. Joe will wrap up his U.S. summer tour in New York with a two-night run with Styx and Don Felder formerly of the Eagles on August 12th at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater and August 13th at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.
Bonamassa has also just announced a 26-date U.S. Fall Tour, which will take him from coast-to-coast and all points in between. Kicking off at The Cannon Center in Memphis, TN on October 23rd before winding its way throughout the south and Midwest, the tour will feature stops at historic theaters like The Fabulous Fox in St. Louis, MO and The Lyric in Baltimore, MD before culminating with Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL. Tickets are on sale NOW.
Cited by Guitar World as “arguably the world’s biggest blues guitarist,” Bonamassa is known for taking risks and venturing into uncharted territory throughout his wide-ranging career. His latest live concert release, Tales of Time, recorded at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, was hailed as “a near spiritual experience” by Classic Rock Magazine. The concert captures a stratospheric performance by the blues-rock titan, which found his virtuoso guitar style and unique technique and flair elevating the evening to an almost heavenly high. The performance features songs from his latest #1 studio album, Time Clocks, which marked his most raw, rocking studio album yet, with the American Songwriter sharing, “Bonamassa pushes into fresh territory while staying within a blues-based framework”. The project was produced by long-time collaborator and producer Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden, Journey).
“This live show represents our most progressive and largest production to date, focusing on my most ambitious studio album to date,” commented Bonamassa. “My band was a force of nature on this show, and it truly was a special night.”
Summer U.S. Tour
May 26 – Capitol Theatre – Yakima, WA
May 27 – Backroads Blues Festival – Hayden Homes Amphitheatre – Bend, OR*
May 28 – Backroads Blues Festival – Chateau Ste Michelle Winery – Woodinville, WA*
August 2 – Vina Robles Amphitheatre – Paso Robles, CA
August 4 – The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV
August 5 – Eccles Theater – Salt Lake City, UT
August 6 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
August 9 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA^
August 12 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY**
August 13 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel, NY**
*Featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Joe Bonamassa
**Keeping the Blues Alive presents: Joe Bonamassa & Friends: Styx and Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles
^Joe Bonamassa with Orchestra
Fall U.S. Tour
October 23 – Memphis, TN – The Cannon Center
October 25 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
October 27 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
October 28 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre At Sugar Land
October 29 – Austin, TX – ACL Live
November 1 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts Center
November 3 – Little Rock, AR – Robinson Performance Hall
November 4 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
November 5 – Oklahoma City, OK – Civic Center Music Hall
November 8 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater
November 10 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
November 11 – St. Louis, MO – The Fabulous Fox
November 12 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Paramount Theatre
November 14 – Rochester, MN – Mayo Civic Center
November 15 – Rockford, IL – Coronado Performing Arts Center
November 17 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre
November 18 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
November 19 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre
November 21 – Reading, PA – The Santander Performing Arts Center
November 22 – Providence, RI – Providence Performance Arts Center
November 24 – Springfield, MA – Symphony Hall
November 25 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric
November 28 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre
November 30 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
December 1 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
December 2 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL
One of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922 and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music, offering something for everyone. It remains one of the best deals anywhere in Los Angeles; to this day, $1 buys a seat at the top of the Bowl for many classical and jazz performances. In February 2023 the venue was named the Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year at the 34th Annual Pollstar Awards, an honor bestowed 15 previous times. The Hollywood Bowl was also named Amphitheater of the Decade at the 32nd Annual Pollstar Awards as well as Top Amphitheater at the 2017 and 2018 Billboard Touring Awards. For millions of music lovers across Southern California, the Hollywood Bowl is synonymous with summer. Visit hollywoodbowl.com
ABOUT JOE BONAMASSA
Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 13x Blues Music Award Nominee (4 wins), he achieved his 26th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his latest studio album Time Clocks. He’s fresh off the release of Tales Of Time, a sprawling and expansive live concert film and album, shot at the breathtaking Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding and expansive multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.
A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in a studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums for his exciting independent label KTBA Records, and he recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Recent producing highlights include ‘Crown’ by the blues legend Eric Gales, which was nominated for “Best Contemporary Blues Album” at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards.
Bonamassa has been featured in several publications from Esquire, WSJ, and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Guitarist, and Classic Rock Magazine. His non-profit Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation provides music education funding to schools and support to artists in need and has positively impacted more than 90k students to date. To learn more visit Jbonamassa.com.
