$250, 000 Start-Up Competition Just Got Bigger
The Drive Group is investing $250, 000 to the winner of their Drive250 contest. Now they have announced additional prizes and judges, driving up the stakes.
We all want to help the next generation of entrepreneurs. When I heard about the contest I knew it was a perfect fit.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A venture capital group called The Drive Group is giving back to entrepreneurs by investing $250, 000 in funding to the winner of their “Drive250” competition. The contest has been aired on CTV’s Your Morning and has created a buzz in the startup community. But the story doesn’t end there.
The Drive Group has recently announced a new partner to the contest, adding more prizes to the already quarter million dollar stakes. IGS Limited, a marketing agency known for helping entrepreneurs and businesses launch new products into the market has decided to join the cause. They have announced varying free services for the first, second and third place winners. This includes training, consulting and some one on one strategy meetings with the marketing agencies founder, Anthony Robertson.
Trivelle Simpson, founder of The Drive Group has also announced that he will be judging the contest with two other founders. Meghan Chayka, the co-founder of Stathletes and a known influence in the hockey community will be one of the judges. The other is Tefari Bailey, founder of Hutsy. Tefari is famous for his appearance on the hit show Dragons Den.
The competition is currently in its semi-final rounds with weekly contests that will determine who comes out on top. Regardless of the winner, the Drive250 continues to gain more traction through its partners and media, producing awareness for the contestants.
When asked why IGS decided to give away additional prizes Anthony stated “We all want to help the next generation of entrepreneurs. When I heard about the contest I knew it was a perfect fit.”
The Drive250 has had a big impact on the startup community in Canada. With over a hundred applicants and tens of thousands of viewers, it is creating awareness and inspiring individuals to become an entrepreneur or give back to the community.
