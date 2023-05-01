Sight Sciences' Glaucoma and Dry Eye Technologies to be Featured in Multiple Clinical Presentations at the 2023 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting

Clinical data includes long-term trial results and robust real-world comparative data from IRIS® Registry

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT), an eyecare technology company focused on creating innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients' lives, announced today that two of its proprietary glaucoma and dry eye technologies, the OMNI® Surgical System and the TearCare® System, will be featured in oral presentations and one poster at this year's ASCRS Annual meeting at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA. The OMNI Surgical System technology facilitates surgeons’ ability to perform minimally invasive, implant-free glaucoma procedures in adults with primary open-angle glaucoma. The TearCare System technology for dry eye enables an interventional eyelid procedure for diseased meibomian glands and is indicated for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction.



"As the largest annual gathering for anterior segment surgeons, ASCRS provides an important opportunity to share important clinical research and collaborate with existing and future customers," said Paul Badawi, CEO and co-founder of Sight Sciences. He continued, "This year is truly unique given the breadth and sheer strength of our clinical data across our product portfolio. For example, one presentation includes a data readout from a landmark real-world data analysis extracted directly from the IRIS Registry, the ophthalmology community's largest clinical results database, and compares the relative clinical outcomes from procedures performed with OMNI Surgical System technology versus those performed with commonly used MIGS implants and cataract surgery alone. Another presentation will show the clinical outcomes of the standalone outflow restorative procedure enabled by OMNI Surgical System technology in pseudophakic patients who previously received canal implants but whose intraocular pressure was no longer under control."

Oral Presentations: OMNI® Surgical System

Glaucoma Medication Use in Patients with a Mild Glaucoma Severity After Receiving MIGS: An Academy IRIS ® Registry Analysis oral presentation by Michael Mbagwu, MD.

Registry Analysis oral presentation by Michael Mbagwu, MD. Canaloplasty and Trabeculotomy in POAG Refractory to Medication and Prior Trabecular Microbypass Stenting oral presentation by Daniel Terveen, MD.

Canaloplasty and Trabeculotomy with Cataract Surgery in Eyes with Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma (POAG): Two Year Outcomes from the ROMEO Study oral presentation by Blake Williamson, MD.



"Sight Sciences has devoted tremendous effort into demonstrating the safety and effectiveness of outflow procedures enabled by its OMNI Surgical System technology," said Daniel Terveen, MD, of Vance Thompson Vision in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. "Patients uncontrolled by medication and a prior trabecular bypass stent implantation would once have been candidates for far more invasive trabeculectomy and tube shunts. Our study found that the less invasive OMNI Surgical System technology creates an important procedural option that provides IOP control and the avoidance or delay of traditional invasive glaucoma surgery for the majority of patients."

Oral and Paper Presentations: TearCare® System

Impact of TearCare on reading speed in patients with dry eye disease oral presentation by Preeya Gupta, MD.

Localized heat therapy (LHT) outcomes for meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD): A three study synthesis poster presentation by Jennifer Loh, MD.



"The research being presented at ASCRS continues to highlight the significant impact MGD has on visual function and the clinical benefit of meaningful treatment of MGD with precision heat and manual expression of the meibomian glands provided using the TearCare System technology,” said Preeya K. Gupta, MD founder of Triangle Eye Consultants of Raleigh North Carolina.

Sight Sciences will also provide additional peer-to-peer educational opportunities by hosting a series of interactive panel discussions during the exhibition. Twelve ophthalmic physicians from various practice settings will discuss their unique insights and experiences using the OMNI® Surgical System as a standalone (not in combination with cataract surgery) minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) treatment. All registered attendees are invited to attend the OMNI® Speaker Forum at the Sight Sciences booth.

OMNI Speaker Forum at ASCRS (Booth 1124)

Saturday, May 6, 2023

10 AM PDT: Nine Reasons Why We Perform MIGS with OMNI (Neda Shamie, MD; Philip Ngai, MD; Noureen Khan, MD)

1:30 PM PDT: Standalone MIGS: What Are You Waiting For? (Jai Parekh, MD, MBA; Christine Funke, MD; Douglas McGraw, MD)

Sunday, May 7, 2023

11:30 AM PDT: MIGS Beyond Cataract Surgery: An Interventional Mindset (Ike Ahmed, MD; Felise May Barte, MD; Lawrence Woodward, MD)

1 PM PDT: OMNI Surgical System: What the Data Says (Sameh Mosaed, MD; Shamik Bafna, MD; Syril Dorairaj, MD)

Physicians participating in the Speaker Forum are paid consultants of Sight Sciences.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients' lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world's most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company's OMNI® Surgical System is a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the world's leading cause of irreversible blindness. The SION™ Surgical Instrument is a bladeless, manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. The Company's TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared in the United States for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), enabling office-based clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease.

About the OMNI Surgical System

The OMNI® Surgical System technology is FDA-cleared and consists of a handheld, single-use therapeutic device for minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS). OMNI allows surgeons to access 360 degrees and three primary points of resistance of an eye's diseased conventional outflow pathway (trabecular meshwork, Schlemm's canal, and collector channels) through a single clear corneal microincision.

OMNI is indicated for canaloplasty (the microcatheterization and viscodilation of Schlemm's canal) followed by trabeculotomy (the cutting of trabecular meshwork) to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma. OMNI has a CE Mark for the catheterization and transluminal viscodilation of Schlemm's canal and the cutting of trabecular meshwork to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma.

OMNI should not be used in any situations where the iridocorneal angle is compromised or has been damaged since it may not be possible to visualize the angle or to properly pass the microcatheter. Do not use the OMNI in patients with angle recession; neovascular glaucoma; chronic angle closure; narrow-angle glaucoma; traumatic or malignant glaucoma; or narrow inlet canals with plateau iris or in quadrants with previous MIGS implants.

OMNI technology is protected by a global patent portfolio including 32 issued patents worldwide. OMNI is a registered trademark of Sight Sciences. Visit OMNIsurgical.com for more information.

About the TearCare® System

The TearCare® System is FDA-cleared and indicated for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction, when used in conjunction with manual expression of the meibomian glands. The TearCare® System is the only technology designed to evacuate obstructed meibomian glands while harnessing a natural blink experience. The system is comprised of single-use, universally fitting SmartLids™ which are placed on the eyelids to deliver "intelligent therapeutic heat" safely and effectively. The portable SmartHub™ communicates directly with the SmartLids to precisely control the amount of phase transition heating and the duration of treatment. After a physician determined time of therapeutic heat, the Clearance Assistant forceps allows the ECP to control expression of the stagnant, obstructed meibum expertly and precisely by targeting individual meibomian glands while obtaining full visual confirmation of the success of this personalized treatment.

TearCare is a registered trademark of Sight Sciences. Visit TearCare.com for more information.

