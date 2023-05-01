Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,951 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,531 in the last 365 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today reported results for the 13-week first quarter ended April 2, 2023.

"We are pleased with our first quarter; we believe our long-term growth strategy is gaining traction and driving positive performance," said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. "Our results included comparable store sales growth of 3.1%, total sales growth of 6 percent, and adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of 24 percent."

First Quarter Highlights:

  • Net sales totaled $1.7 billion; a 6% increase from the same period in 2022
  • Comparable store sales growth of 3.1%
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.73; Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.98(1); a 24% increase from the same period in 2022
  • Opened 8 new stores, closed 1 store, and acquired 2 previously licensed stores, resulting in 395 stores in 23 states as of April 2, 2023

________________________
Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes the impact of certain special items.  See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information about this item.

Leverage and Liquidity in First Quarter 2023

  • Ended the quarter with $295 million in cash and cash equivalents and a $225 million balance on its $700 million revolving credit facility
  • Repurchased 3 million shares of common stock for a total investment of $98 million
  • Generated cash from operations of $180 million and invested $45 million in capital expenditures, net of landlord reimbursement, year-to-date thru April 2, 2023

Second Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Outlook
The following provides information on our full-year 2023 outlook:

  • Net sales growth: 5% to 6%
  • Comparable store sales growth: 2% to 3%
  • Adjusted EBIT: $370 million to $385 million
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share: $2.58 to $2.68
  • Unit growth: 30 new stores, closing 11 stores, and acquisition of 2 previously licensed stores
  • Capital expenditures (net of landlord reimbursements): $210 million to $230 million

The following provides information on our second quarter 2023 outlook:

  • Comparable store sales growth: approximately 3%
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share: $0.61 to $0.65

First Quarter 2023 Conference Call
Sprouts will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, May 1, 2023, during which Sprouts executives will further discuss first quarter 2023 financial results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available through Sprouts’ investor relations webpage located at investors.sprouts.com. Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

A webcast replay will be available at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, May 1, 2023.  This can be accessed with the following link.

Important Information Regarding Outlook
There is no guarantee that Sprouts will achieve its projected financial expectations, which are based on management estimates, currently available information and assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. These expectations are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management.  See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements to the effect that Sprouts Farmers Market or its management "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," or "believes," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the company’s outlook, growth, opportunities and long-term strategy. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the company’s ability to execute on its long-term strategy; the company’s ability to successfully compete in its competitive industry; the company’s ability to successfully open new stores; the company’s ability to manage its growth; the company’s ability to maintain or improve its operating margins; the company’s ability to identify and react to trends in consumer preferences; product supply disruptions; equipment supply disruptions; general economic conditions that impact consumer spending or result in competitive responses; accounting standard changes; the current inflationary environment and future potential inflationary and/or deflationary trends; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors as set forth from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, without limitation, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

Corporate Profile
True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.


SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

    Thirteen weeks ended  
    April 2, 2023     April 3, 2022  
Net sales   $ 1,733,310     $ 1,641,161  
Cost of sales     1,083,248       1,029,413  
Gross profit     650,062       611,748  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     486,195       459,910  
Depreciation and amortization (exclusive
   of depreciation included in cost of
   sales)		     34,068       31,820  
Store closure and other costs, net     28,277       377  
Income from operations     101,522       119,641  
Interest expense, net     2,220       3,039  
Income before income taxes     99,302       116,602  
Income tax provision     23,142       28,295  
Net income   $ 76,160     $ 88,307  
Net income per share:            
Basic   $ 0.73     $ 0.80  
Diluted   $ 0.73     $ 0.79  
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic     103,827       110,903  
Diluted     104,876       111,833  



SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
  

    April 2, 2023     January 1, 2023  
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 294,905     $ 293,233  
Accounts receivable, net     12,404       16,108  
Inventories     306,940       310,545  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     41,699       53,918  
Total current assets     655,948       673,804  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation     715,342       722,241  
Operating lease assets, net     1,195,187       1,106,524  
Intangible assets     208,060       184,960  
Goodwill     381,751       368,878  
Other assets     13,106       13,973  
Total assets   $ 3,169,394     $ 3,070,380  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 187,948     $ 172,904  
Accrued liabilities     148,865       151,306  
Accrued salaries and benefits     48,160       61,574  
Accrued income tax     5,456        
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     123,726       135,584  
Current portion of finance lease liabilities     976       1,012  
Total current liabilities     515,131       522,380  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     1,266,282       1,145,173  
Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities     233,720       258,902  
Other long-term liabilities     36,421       36,340  
Deferred income tax liability     66,910       61,123  
Total liabilities     2,118,464       2,023,918  
Commitments and contingencies            
Stockholders' equity:            
Undesignated preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding            
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 103,470,717 shares issued and outstanding, April 2, 2023; 105,072,756 shares issued and outstanding, January 1, 2023     104       105  
Additional paid-in capital     753,822       726,345  
Retained earnings     297,004       320,012  
Total stockholders' equity     1,050,930       1,046,462  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 3,169,394     $ 3,070,380  



SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS)

    Thirteen weeks ended  
    April 2, 2023     April 3, 2022  
Operating activities            
Net income   $ 76,160     $ 88,307  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization expense     34,912       32,720  
Operating lease asset amortization     30,696       28,043  
Impairment of assets     27,845       171  
Share-based compensation     3,852       4,456  
Deferred income taxes     (386 )     2,291  
Other non-cash items     14       313  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisition:            
Accounts receivable     6,241       9,770  
Inventories     5,400       (6,790 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     9,528       3,613  
Other assets     2,609       1,757  
Accounts payable     27,006       27,645  
Accrued liabilities     (2,024 )     (6,857 )
Accrued salaries and benefits     (13,712 )     (14,106 )
Accrued income tax     5,456       15,275  
Operating lease liabilities     (33,956 )     (32,180 )
Other long-term liabilities     179       (1,399 )
Cash flows from operating activities     179,820       153,029  
Investing activities            
Purchases of property and equipment     (47,044 )     (27,227 )
Payments for acquisition, net of cash acquired     (13,042 )      
Cash flows used in investing activities     (60,086 )     (27,227 )
Financing activities            
Proceeds from revolving credit facilities           62,500  
Payments on revolving credit facilities     (25,000 )     (62,500 )
Payments on finance lease liabilities     (219 )     (176 )
Payments of deferred financing costs           (3,373 )
Repurchase of common stock     (98,349 )     (45,715 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     5,488       2,555  
Cash flows used in financing activities     (118,080 )     (46,709 )
Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     1,654       79,093  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period     295,192       247,004  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period   $ 296,846     $ 326,097  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures 
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the company presents Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP. The company's management believes that this presentation provides useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the company, and certain of these measures may be used as components of incentive compensation.

The company defines EBITDA as net income before interest expense, provision for income tax, and depreciation, amortization and accretion. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of certain specified special items. The Company has begun reporting these adjusted measures to provide additional information with respect to the impact of store closure costs and certain other items during the thirteen weeks ended April 2, 2023. There were no such material adjustments during the thirteen weeks ended April 3, 2022.

Non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Because of their limitations, non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to reinvest in the growth of the company’s business, or as a measure of cash that will be available to meet the company’s obligations. Each non-GAAP measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company’s results as reported under GAAP.

The following table shows a reconciliation of (i) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT to net income and (ii) Adjusted diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share, in each case, for the thirteen weeks ended April 2, 2023 and April 3, 2022:

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP MEASURE RECONCILIATION
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

    Thirteen Weeks Ended  
    April 2, 2023     April 3, 2022  
Net Income   $ 76,160     $ 88,307  
Income tax provision     23,142       28,295  
Interest expense, net     2,220       3,039  
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)     101,522       119,641  
Special items (1)     35,527        
Adjusted EBIT     137,049       119,641  
             
Depreciation, amortization and accretion, adjusted for special items     30,913       32,720  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 167,962     $ 152,361  
             
Net income   $ 76,160     $ 88,307  
Special Items, net of tax (1)     26,521        
Adjusted Net income   $ 102,681     $ 88,307  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.73     $ 0.79  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share   $ 0.98     $ 0.79  
             
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     104,876       111,833  
                 

(1) Includes approximately $28 million in Store Closure and other costs, net primarily related to impairment charges and $4 million in Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation in cost of sales) for accelerated depreciation in connection with store closures and $3 million in Selling, general and administrative expenses related to our supply chain transition and acquisition related costs. After-tax impact includes the tax benefit on the pre-tax charge.


     
Investor Contact: Media Contact:  
Susannah Livingston media@sprouts.com  
(602) 682-1584    
susannahlivingston@sprouts.com    
     

Source: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc
Phoenix, AZ
5/1/23

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more