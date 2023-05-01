Submit Release
1 MAY 2023, 4PM ET / 22:00 CET

           
MDxHealth to Present First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 15

Company to Host Conference Call with Live Q&A, May 15, 2023 at 4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – May 1, 2023 – MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ/Euronext: MDXH), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after market close on Monday, May 15, 2023.

 MDxHealth Presents First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Conference Call and Webcast
Speakers: Michael K. McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer
Ron Kalfus, Chief Financial Officer
Date: May 15, 2023
Time: 4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET
United States: 1-877-407-9716
Belgium: 0800 73904
The Netherlands: 0800 023 4340
United Kingdom: 0800 756 3429
Conference ID: 13738494
Webcast:          https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1612703&tp_key=c5b907adf5

The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About MDxHealth
mdxhealth is a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company’s tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of urologic cancers and other urologic diseases. The Company’s U.S. headquarters and laboratory operations are in Irvine, California, with additional laboratory operations in Plano, Texas. European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealthfacebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

MDxHealth

info@mdxhealth.com

  
LifeSci Advisors (IR & PR)
US: +1 949 271 9223
ir@mdxhealth.com 		 

NOTE: The mdxhealth logo, mdxhealth, Confirm mdx, Select mdx, Resolve mdx, Genomic Prostate Score, GPS and Monitor mdx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

