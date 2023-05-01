Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23B3002086                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Krzeminski

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                                          

CONTACT#: (802)-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: April 29th, 2023, at approximately 12:02 hours

STREET: 8 Church Street

TOWN: Dorset, VT

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1 - ACCUSED.

OPERATOR: Maureen Wilt

AGE: 65

SEAT BELT? UNK

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Liberty

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor driver’s side rear-end damage.

INJURIES: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Danielle Smith

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL: Mazda 3

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy rear end damage.

INJURIES: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On April 29th, 2023, at approximately 12:02 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the address of 8 Church Street in Dorset, VT for a report of a vehicle that left the scene of an accident. The complainant reported that vehicle #1 (Wilt) entered the back parking lot of the Dorset inn and reversed into V#2 (Smith) that was parked, causing damage. Operator #1 (Wilt) did not report the damage to the owner of V#2 and did not exchange information, then proceeded to leave the area.

 

Troopers were able to locate Wilt (65) the operator of V#1 and was issued a citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/26/2023 at 08:15 hours to answer for the charge of Leaving the Scene of An Accident.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/26/2023 at 08:15 hours     

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

