Shaftsbury Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B3002086
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Krzeminski
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-442-5421
DATE/TIME: April 29th, 2023, at approximately 12:02 hours
STREET: 8 Church Street
TOWN: Dorset, VT
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1 - ACCUSED.
OPERATOR: Maureen Wilt
AGE: 65
SEAT BELT? UNK
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Liberty
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor driver’s side rear-end damage.
INJURIES: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Danielle Smith
AGE: 50
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda
VEHICLE MODEL: Mazda 3
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy rear end damage.
INJURIES: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On April 29th, 2023, at approximately 12:02 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the address of 8 Church Street in Dorset, VT for a report of a vehicle that left the scene of an accident. The complainant reported that vehicle #1 (Wilt) entered the back parking lot of the Dorset inn and reversed into V#2 (Smith) that was parked, causing damage. Operator #1 (Wilt) did not report the damage to the owner of V#2 and did not exchange information, then proceeded to leave the area.
Troopers were able to locate Wilt (65) the operator of V#1 and was issued a citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/26/2023 at 08:15 hours to answer for the charge of Leaving the Scene of An Accident.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/26/2023 at 08:15 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.