Governor Newsom Proclaims Small Business Month 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring May 2023, as “Small Business Month” in the State of California.

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

California’s economy is the envy of the world thanks in large part to our more than 4.2 million small businesses – more than any other state. Small businesses and entrepreneurs accelerate economic growth and mobility in California, creating two-thirds of net new jobs, building wealth, innovating to solve global problems, launching future growth industries, bringing diversity to our economy, and defining main streets across our local communities.

California’s small businesses account for over 99% of total businesses in the state and employ more than 7 million people, nearly half of the state’s private sector workforce. Our small businesses are global leaders in innovation and economic competitiveness, and embody the entrepreneurial spirit that drives the economy of the Golden State.

California leads the nation in business startups, growing 20% year-over-year from 2019 to 2020. Our businesses receive more than 50% of the nation’s venture capital. They produce more patents per capita and conduct more research and development than any other state in the nation. California is the center of manufacturing output in the United States, with over 35,000 manufacturing firms that employ over 1.2 million Californians. Our manufacturing firms have created new industries and supplied the world with manufactured goods spanning aerospace, computers and electronics and, most recently, zero-emission vehicles.

For our economy to maintain global leadership, we must ensure that all Californians – no matter who they are or where they come from – can pursue their dreams to start, manage and grow resilient businesses in the Golden State. California continues to make historic investments to support diversity, equity and an inclusive economy. AB 2019, enacted in 2022, seeks innovative ways to increase diversity in state procurement and codifies a goal of 25% small businesses participation in procurement. The Small Business Technical Assistance Program, which was extended indefinitely in 2022, supports underserved small businesses and entrepreneurs so they can start, grow, and be resilient in California.

The state has revamped the Accelerate California program to help expand the technology ecosystem to include more diverse founders, support new tech sectors, drive growth and create high-quality jobs in regions beyond the coast. California has also seen monumental successes in recent initiatives such as the California Dream Fund, which provided seed funds to over 4,500 diverse new small business startups. These efforts are grounded in many partnerships across the state to provide technical assistance, guidance and increased engagement in underserved communities.

Our small businesses are constantly adapting to an evolving marketplace, integrating technology at higher rates than ever before, and developing innovative ways to connect with clients. This month, we recognize the tremendous success of our small businesses and their contributions to the California economy. We affirm our commitment to helping California’s small businesses thrive and, above all, we commit to ensuring that the California Dream can be a reality for everyone.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim May 2023, as “Small Business Month.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 1st day of May 2023.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State



