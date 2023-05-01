Lombardy Studios Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Aerocatures™ and Race to Ace™ Card Game

Lombardy Studios recently launched its Kickstarter campaign for Aerocatures™: Amazing Aerocatures™ of World War II Aircraft and Race to Ace™ Card Game, featuring work by Hank Caruso, an American Society of Aviation Artists Honorary Naval Aviator #27.

Aerocatures: Amazing Aerocatures™ of World War II Aircraft is an aviation book featuring the award-winning aviation art of Hank Caruso. The book does not attempt to cover the broad scope of World War II aviation systematically, but each Aerocatures™ is a unique creation with its own personality. It is filled with historical posters, ads, and archival images from the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s. Hank's artwork is respected worldwide, with some pilots even getting his Aerocatures™ tattooed on their bodies.

In addition to the book, the Kickstarter campaign will also support the development of the Race to Ace™ Card Game. The fast-paced, fun card game for three to five players throws players into a swirling, free-for-all dogfight. Each player pilots a high-powered jet fighter and must make split-second decisions to be the first to shoot down five enemy aircraft and become a fighter ace.

During each turn, players draw a card, then choose and play a card from their hand. To shoot down an opponent, players must first acquire their target visually or using radar. However, opponents are not defenseless and can use ECM (electronic countermeasures), fancy maneuvers, or equipment malfunctions to break the acquisition. Even if a player can keep a lock on their target, another player may swoop in and steal their kill with guns or missiles.

Hank Caruso's Aerocatures™ have been paired with a short story about each plane's life in the sky and some moments that changed the war. Amazing Aerocatures™ of World War II Aircraft ignites curiosity in the minds of all aviation fans and brings classic war-era aircraft to life.

Lombardy Studios has partnered with Hank Caruso to bring this exciting project to life. Lombardy Studios is a book and game publishing company based in Oakland, CA, founded in 2010 by Dana Lombardy, who has worked on hundreds of historical projects since 1972.

"We're thrilled to be working with Hank Caruso on this exciting project," said Dana Lombardy, founder of Lombardy Studios. "We believe that Amazing Aerocatures™ of World War II Aircraft and Race to Ace™ Card Game will appeal to aviation and gaming enthusiasts alike. The book and game contain unique, creative content that captures the imagination and inspires curiosity."

The Kickstarter campaign is live and will run until May 4, 2023. For more information and to pledge, visit the Kickstarter page for Amazing Aerocatures™ of World War II Aircraft and Race to Ace™.

Media Contact

Lombardy Studios

United States