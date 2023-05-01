Gowns and Gardens Announces 2nd Annual Women's Garden Summer Party

Guests will enjoy an afternoon of relaxation, live music, vendors, foods and beverages, and three keynote speakers

The team at Gowns and Gardens has announced the 2nd Annual Women’s Garden Summer Party. The theme of this year’s event is “The Power of Femininity”, and guests will enjoy live music, decadent foods, three keynote speakers, and more.

Gowns and Gardens curates special events designed to uplift and empower women. The Annual Women’s Garden Summer Party is the culmination of this mission, bringing encouragement, networking, and fun to a single glamorous setting.

The 2nd Annual Women’s Garden Summer Party is slated for July 22, 2023, from 2pm-7pm, at Pickwick Gardens in Burbank, California. With their ticket purchase, women will enjoy the festivities of the day including beverages, savory foods, desserts, live music, a silent auction, vendors, and beautiful lounge areas nestled within 2.5 acres of beautiful landscaping. Expert harpist Phoebe Madison Schrafft will play during the event. Pickwick Gardens is strategically designed to remain 10 degrees cooler than surrounding areas, making it a comfortable outdoor space.

Featured speakers will include author, founder, and entrepreneur Danielle Godfrey; results coach, speaker, author, corporate trainer, and consultant Michele Modellas; and speaker, corporate trainer, consultant, and author Olive Swan.

There will also be special corners:

- The Feminine Corner will feature essential oils and discussions with Olive Swan.

- The Friend’s Corner will offer a fun networking environment.

- The Cozy Corner will give guests a space to relax in plush peace.

The event’s dress code includes party dresses, summer gowns, traditional attire, and more.

Currently, early bird tickets are on sale. From May 1-31, tickets are $55; June 1-30, tickets are $65; and from July 1 and at the door, tickets are $75. Learn more and buy tickets now by visiting https://www.gownsandgardens.com/.

ABOUT GOWNS AND GARDENS

Gowns and Gardens is an event company focused on producing in-house memorable gatherings for women. Follow Gowns and Gardens on social media:

Facebook: @gownsandgardensevents

Instagram: @gownsandgardensevents

Media Contact

Gowns and Gardens

Kenisa Nunley, Owner

424-222-4742

Burbank

California

United States