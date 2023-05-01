CapitaLand Launches J'Den Condo in Jurong East, Singapore

Singapore - CapitaLand, a leading developer in the local property development scene, has announced the launch of J’Den Condo in the vibrant second CBD of Singapore, Jurong East. J’Den Condo is set to be completed in 2027 and will be part of the upcoming Jurong Lake District (JLD). Its launch is expected in the second half of 2023.

J’Den Condo is a new 99-year leasehold condominium situated on the former JCube shopping mall site. The 40-storey development will feature commercial space on the first two storeys. J’den condominium will be directly linked to Jurong East MRT station via J-Walk, an underground pedestrian network. The station serves as an interchange station for the North-South and East-West lines, and from 2027 onwards, it will also serve the Jurong Region Line (JRL).

“We are proud to launch J’Den Condo, our latest project in the vibrant Jurong East, a mature estate with a rich history and strategic location,” said a representative from the company. “J’Den Condo is a mixed development that caters to the needs of modern residents who want to experience the best of both worlds - urban convenience and suburban tranquility. We believe that J’Den Condo’s strategic location, excellent connectivity, and top-notch facilities will make it an attractive option for home buyers and investors.”

J’Den Condo is located in the bustling Jurong East Central Road of District 22 and surrounded by numerous amenities and infrastructure. The new Jurong East Central Condo is already supported by MRT interchanges, business nodes, large shopping malls, hospital, and a hotel. The upcoming Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub will also be located nearby, offering residents an array of transport options.

J’Den Condo is also near to several renowned tertiary institutes, such as the National University of Singapore (NUS), Ngee Ann Polytechnic, and Singapore Polytechnic. The location has seen a major transformation with MNCs and other companies shifting their operations here in Vision Exchange, International Business Park, West Gate, and JEM.

The J’Den Condo price is expected to attract home buyers and investors looking for good rentability and potential capital appreciation. Units are available for sale on a first-come, first-serve basis.

CapitaLand is one of Asia's largest diversified real estate groups and is listed in the SGX Mainboard. Headquartered in Singapore, it owns and manages a global portfolio worth over S$21 billion as of end 2022. CapitaLand's portfolio spans across diversified asset classes including retail, commercial, and residential properties. The company's presence can be found in other parts of Asia, including Indonesia, Vietnam and China, encompassing businesses and assets such as retail malls, business parks, data centres, industrials, integrated developments, among others.

