Pratt Regional Medical Center Chooses Elevate Supply and Expense Management

Hospital Expects Supply Chain Cost Savings of 8+%

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation Healthcare announced one of its businesses, Elevate Supply and Expense Management, has been selected by Pratt Regional Medical Center as its hospital supply chain solution. Pratt Regional Medical Center (PRMC), a not-for-profit, community-owned, 35-bed, acute healthcare facility located in Pratt, Kansas, used an RFP process to select Elevate Supply and Expense Management (Elevate).

"We're thrilled to partner with Elevate Supply and Expense Management," said Alan Waites, Pratt Regional Medical Center CFO. "The combination of cost savings, customer service, and total value Elevate offers PRMC is unbeatable."

As HealthTrust's largest channel partner, Elevate leverages the organization's $52 billion 'one-price-for-all' purchasing power to deliver an average cost savings of 8 percent. In 2022, Elevate onboarded 80+ new sites including PRMC. Nearly all (99 percent) of clients have chosen to renew their relationship with Elevate.

"At Elevate, our team is single-mindedly focused on driving efficiencies in contract, non-payroll spend and leveraged savings opportunities for PRMC and hospitals and health systems of all sizes," said Josh Sandler, Vice President, Elevate Supply and Expense Management. "The continuing pressures on hospital operating margins makes the work we do to deliver cost savings of 8 to 12 percent more important than ever."

ABOUT ELEVATE SUPPLY AND EXPENSE MANAGEMENT

Elevate Supply and Expense Management Solutions helps hospitals and health systems achieve cost savings of up to 12 percent with supply chain solutions, purchased services and pharmacy management. Elevate Supply and Expense Management Solutions are one of the five pillars of business of Ovation Healthcare.

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., Ovation Healthcare partners with 220+ hospitals and health systems across the nation with more than $15 billion in net patient revenue. For 45 years, Ovation Healthcare has supported hospitals and health systems through a portfolio of shared services – Octave Advisory Services, Amplify Revenue Cycle Management, Forte Professional Services, Cadence Clinical Services and Elevate Supply and Expense Management – designed to provide scale and efficiency to hospital business operations. To learn how, visit OvationHC.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

