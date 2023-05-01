Submit Release
Watts Water Technologies to Participate in the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. WTS announced that Robert J. Pagano, Jr., Chief Executive Officer & President; Shashank Patel, Chief Financial Officer; and Diane McClintock, Senior Vice President FP&A and Investor Relations will virtually participate in the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Monday, May 8, 2023 starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit https://www.watts.com/.

