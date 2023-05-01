Watts Water Technologies to Participate in the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. WTS announced that Robert J. Pagano, Jr., Chief Executive Officer & President; Shashank Patel, Chief Financial Officer; and Diane McClintock, Senior Vice President FP&A and Investor Relations will virtually participate in the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Monday, May 8, 2023 starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

