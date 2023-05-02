Chef Mel aka “The Happy Chef” and Hirsch’s Homestores Announce Kitchen Capers In-Store Event Series 3, 5 & 7 May
Featuring Mother’s Day Feasting Table Ideas, Live Cooking Demos and Culinary Quickies cookbook signings by Chef Mel
We are delighted to welcome Chef Mel back to South Africa and in to our stores for our pre-Mother’s Day Kitchen Capers events”DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- South African now Australian Chef Melanie Alafaci, aka ‘Chef Mel, The Happy Chef’, will join forces with Hirsch’s Homestores to showcase special Mother’s Day feasting table ideas along with a live cooking demo as part of the retailer’s ongoing ‘Kitchen Capers’ in-store event series. This particular event is being sponsored by Siemens and Bosch. Three in-store events across participating retailers this May are included as a part of Chef Mel’s global award-winning Culinary Quickies cookbook tour. (see below for details)
As a globally recognised chef, culinary personality and founder of the cooking school, Vanilla Zulu in Brisbane, Chef Mel’s mission is to make cooking fun again for both professional chefs and home cooks. Her first book, Culinary Quickies, upskills readers on fundamental cooking techniques, how to avoid common culinary mistakes, adopting “cheffy” shortcuts, and lots of tips and tricks that make you look like a MasterChef.
“I am thrilled to partner with Hirsch’s in the Siemens and Bosch kitchens, “said Chef Mel. “I love teaching culinary enthusiasts at any level my tips to cook with passion and have fun in the kitchen! Anyone can make any dish or ingredients look, taste and sound exciting and I want to help people feel comfortable and confident in the kitchen,” she explained. “Food is like clothing, we can dress it up, add color, texture, and accessories that can elevate even the simplest weeknight meal,” she added.
Commenting on their collaboration with Chef Mel, CEO of Hirsch’s, Richard Hirsch’s said: “We are delighted to welcome Chef Mel back to South Africa and in to some of our stores for our pre-Mother’s Day Kitchen Capers events. We have run these Kitchen Capers events for many years now, showcasing some of the versatile products that we sell – and with the experts making full use of them. Thanks so much to Chef Mel and her team for gracing us with her extremely talented presence.”
Kitchen Capers Event Info:
Johannesburg Centurion 3rdMay 10.30am for an 11am start Shop 28 Gateway Plaza, Old Johannesburg Road, Centurion, 0157, South Africa. Contact bertus@hirschs.co.za
Cape Town Milnerton 5thMay at 10.30am for 11am start 454 Koeberg Rd, Milnerton, Cape Town, 7441, South Africa. shane@hirschs.co.za
Durban 7thMay Umhlanga 10.30am for an 11am start 3 Tetford Cir, Somerset Park, Mhlanga, 4319, South Africa. crystal@hirschs.co.za
Lucky draw prizes and Siemens and Bosch product specials to feature on the day.
For more information visit www.hirschs.co.za
