Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce amendments to firearms legislation followed by a media technical briefing

OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, as he makes an announcement to strengthen firearms legislation.

Following the announcement, Minister Mendicino will take questions from the media.

Following the press conference, Government of Canada officials will host a technical briefing for media regarding amendments to firearms legislation. The media technical briefing will be for background information only and not for attribution. Journalists will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Press Conference (In person only)

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT

Location: House of Commons Foyer, Centre Block, 111 Wellington Street, Ottawa, Ontario House of Commons Foyer, Centre Block, 111 Wellington Street, Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials. pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access. Media Technical Briefing (no cameras and not for attribution)

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Time : 5:15 p . m . EDT

(via teleconference only)

*Media kits will be available at 4:30 p . m . EDT today. Participant dial-in numbers: 613-954-9003 / 1-866-206-0153

Access Code: 3902404# To receive briefing materials in advance, please register with Public Safety Media Relations (media@ps-sp.gc.ca). By registering to receive materials in advance, participants agree to keep materials under embargo until the start of the technical briefing.



SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada