Dream Center Chicago Announces Launch of Dream Builders Collective Online Community to Empower Minority Entrepreneurs

CHICAGO, IL - May 1, 2023 - Marseil Jackson, a 35-year-old entrepreneur and owner of the Dream Center Chicago, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Dream Builders Collective, an innovative online community designed to help aspiring and existing entrepreneurs, particularly minority business owners, achieve their business dreams. Located in the heart of the Soul City Corridor of Chicago, the Dream Center has already helped over 500 businesses either start or grow within its first year of operation. With the launch of the Dream Builders Collective, Marseil is eager to extend this impact to entrepreneurs across the country, fostering economic growth and fighting poverty in underrepresented communities.

Recent studies show that minority-owned businesses face numerous challenges, including limited access to capital, fewer networking opportunities, and a lack of representation in various industries. Despite these hurdles, minority-owned businesses represent 29% of all US firms. The Dream Builders Collective aims to close this gap by providing targeted resources and support, empowering minority entrepreneurs to overcome these obstacles and contribute to their communities.

Since his entrepreneurial beginnings at the age of 15, Marseil Jackson has gained extensive experience in starting and growing businesses. Building upon his successes, Marseil and his team at the Dream Center are now taking their expertise online, offering members of the Dream Builders Collective access to a wealth of valuable resources.

Members of the Dream Builders Collective will enjoy expert-led webinars, workshops, and mastermind sessions focused on business growth and development. In addition, the community offers a comprehensive resource library packed with eBooks, guides, templates, and other essential materials to support entrepreneurs on their journey to success.

To ensure that entrepreneurs stay on track and reach their goals, the Dream Builders Collective provides a robust support system, including networking opportunities, mentorship, and accountability. Marseil and his team are committed to fostering a community that empowers entrepreneurs to thrive, collaborate, and transform their dreams into reality while addressing the issue of poverty and economic inequality in underrepresented communities.

