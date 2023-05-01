Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,522 in the last 365 days.

Circle K Celebrates First Anniversary of MTN DEW Purple Thunder with Public Square Party Kicking off 13-week Tour

Circle K:

WHAT:

Public Square will be transformed into Purple Square as Circle K marks the first anniversary of its exclusive MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER flavor with a 33-stop THUNDERVERSARY Tour starting in Cleveland. Cleveland is invited to take part in the biggest party to hit Public Square this year! This FREE party includes racers, games, entertainment, music, free giveaways, ice sculptures, and even Euclid Beach Rocket Car Rides. Be sure to snap a photo at the many different photo walls and keep your eyes open for the Cleveland Guardians' own Ketchup, Mustard, and Onion. "Ms. Purple", the newest M&M, is also making her debut with samples for sweet tooth fans.

 

 

 

Bring your friends and coworkers, you won't want to miss this BIG PURPLE PARTY! Come at 11 AM and stay through 1 PM so you can partake in all the fun!

 

 

WHERE:

Cleveland Public Square

 

1 Public Square, Cleveland, OH 44114

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 3, 2023
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

 

 

ADDITIONAL

 

INFORMATION:

Launching in May 2023, MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER is available exclusively at Circle K with multiple drink variations including Polar Pop, Froster, and 20 oz. bottles. For super fans, a limited-edition color-changing PURPLE THUNDER cup is available in stores for $5.99 with a free fill up upon purchase.

 

 

 

The festivities will continue on social media as Circle K fans can enter to win* MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER summer swag on Twitter and Instagram on June 5 by sharing or commenting on Circle K THUNDERVERSARY giveaway posts. Prizes range from beach towels, chairs and pool floats to coolers, swimsuits and more.

 

 

 

View all THUNDERVERSARY tour stops including dates, times, and details at circlek.com/purple-thunder.

 

 

 

*MTN DEW® PURPLE THUNDER SWEEPSTAKES AT CIRCLE K

 

No Purchase Necessary. U.S. Residents of 50 US/DC, 18+ (19+ for AL/NE). Ends 6/19/23. Purple Thunder | Circle K

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005643/en/

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Circle K Celebrates First Anniversary of MTN DEW Purple Thunder with Public Square Party Kicking off 13-week Tour

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more