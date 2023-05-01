Circle K Celebrates First Anniversary of MTN DEW Purple Thunder with Public Square Party Kicking off 13-week Tour
Public Square will be transformed into Purple Square as Circle K marks the first anniversary of its exclusive MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER flavor with a 33-stop THUNDERVERSARY Tour starting in Cleveland. Cleveland is invited to take part in the biggest party to hit Public Square this year! This FREE party includes racers, games, entertainment, music, free giveaways, ice sculptures, and even Euclid Beach Rocket Car Rides. Be sure to snap a photo at the many different photo walls and keep your eyes open for the Cleveland Guardians' own Ketchup, Mustard, and Onion. "Ms. Purple", the newest M&M, is also making her debut with samples for sweet tooth fans.
Bring your friends and coworkers, you won't want to miss this BIG PURPLE PARTY! Come at 11 AM and stay through 1 PM so you can partake in all the fun!
Cleveland Public Square
1 Public Square, Cleveland, OH 44114
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Launching in May 2023, MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER is available exclusively at Circle K with multiple drink variations including Polar Pop, Froster, and 20 oz. bottles. For super fans, a limited-edition color-changing PURPLE THUNDER cup is available in stores for $5.99 with a free fill up upon purchase.
The festivities will continue on social media as Circle K fans can enter to win* MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER summer swag on Twitter and Instagram on June 5 by sharing or commenting on Circle K THUNDERVERSARY giveaway posts. Prizes range from beach towels, chairs and pool floats to coolers, swimsuits and more.
View all THUNDERVERSARY tour stops including dates, times, and details at circlek.com/purple-thunder.
*MTN DEW® PURPLE THUNDER SWEEPSTAKES AT CIRCLE K
No Purchase Necessary. U.S. Residents of 50 US/DC, 18+ (19+ for AL/NE). Ends 6/19/23. Purple Thunder | Circle K
