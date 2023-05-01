Circle K Celebrates First Anniversary of MTN DEW Purple Thunder with Public Square Party Kicking off 13-week Tour

WHAT:

Public Square will be transformed into Purple Square as Circle K marks the first anniversary of its exclusive MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER flavor with a 33-stop THUNDERVERSARY Tour starting in Cleveland. Cleveland is invited to take part in the biggest party to hit Public Square this year! This FREE party includes racers, games, entertainment, music, free giveaways, ice sculptures, and even Euclid Beach Rocket Car Rides. Be sure to snap a photo at the many different photo walls and keep your eyes open for the Cleveland Guardians' own Ketchup, Mustard, and Onion. "Ms. Purple", the newest M&M, is also making her debut with samples for sweet tooth fans.