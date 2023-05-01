VIV Hires Industry Veteran Kimon Lee as VP of Leadership Development

HOUSTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JustViv, LLC, (VIV) announced that Kimon Lee (https://www.linkedin.com/in/kimon-lee-530254182/) has joined the Company as Vice President of Leadership Development. Mr. Lee is a 20-year veteran of the direct selling industry who has achieved the rank of Diamond or senior levels with three different companies.

Now, he brings his expertise to VIV, and in his new role, Mr. Lee will be responsible for developing and implementing training programs and strategies to help VIV's independent sales consultants achieve their personal goals and build successful businesses.

"I am excited to be joining the VIV team because this company is focused on making peoples' lives better, which has been a goal of mine for years. I look forward to having the opportunity to help VIV Nation grow and succeed," said Kimon. "I believe that leadership development is the key to success in the direct selling industry, and I look forward to helping VIV's sales representatives build thriving businesses and achieve their personal and financial goals." He added that his career has been spent entirely in the field, but that he is looking forward to joining a corporate team so that he can have a company-wide impact and reach more people.

"We are thrilled to have Kimon join our team," said VIV CEO, Tom Schmidt. "Our focus for 2023 is to develop and grow our organization, and Kimon's expertise and leadership will help us continue to provide the best training and support to our consultants and affiliates, and to build a stronger, even more successful company. We have already saved our customers $19 million on their bills, and we are focused on hitting our target of $100 million in savings. Kimon's addition will help us achieve that lofty goal even faster."

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, JustViv, LLC, (www.justviv.com) provides innovative services that help people save money, earn money, and live #LIFEBETTER. VIV operates a Hi-Tech Platform that provides money-saving bill negotiation, essential, financial and lifestyle services for our customers, and a best-in-class business opportunity for entrepreneurs. Consumers can upload their monthly bills at the website and save money on the bills they already pay each month.

