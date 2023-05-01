Cybersecurity Company ThreatAdvice Installs New Leadership, Plans to Expand Solution Scope

ThreatAdvice, a cybersecurity company, has made two new key hires and is expanding its solution portfolio to include fraud and compliance solutions. Russell Taylor and Chris Sherman join as president and CFO respectively.

ThreatAdvice, a company focused on cybersecurity, cyber education and MSP solutions, announced today that it has made two new key hires. Russell Taylor joins ThreatAdvice as president and Chris Sherman is on board as CFO.

The hires are a result of ThreatAdvice's formal separation from its sister company, NXTsoft, which was acquired by CFM, a Tempe, Az.-based company in December of 2022.

ThreatAdvice CEO David Brasfield stated that as a result of the separation, the company is well poised to continue to provide optimal cybersecurity solutions and exceptional service, while expanding ThreatAdvice's scope to include new fraud and compliance solutions.

"ThreatAdvice has always been and will continue to be well-equipped to tackle the cybersecurity challenges and requirements of customers and the marketspace in 2023 and beyond as we work to thoughtfully expand the business and our solution portfolio under the leadership of Russell and Chris," Brasfield said.

Taylor specializes in creating & transforming business strategy into financial and operational results, including building high performing teams to launch and grow new technology products. He has driven success in both developed and emerging markets globally, with a proven record in accelerating growth and enhancing customer value. In his 25+ years of experience, Taylor has done business in and traveled to over 100 countries. He previously served as vice president of financial service and healthcare for SAP, president of TEMENOS North America, and chief commercial officer of Software Group.

Sherman has over 20 years of progressive experience in finance and operations. He has worked with growth-focused companies of all sizes, ranging from startups up to publicly traded multi-national companies. He previously served as chief operating officer of TEMENOS North America. His progressive roles have included responsibilities for accounting, finance, G&A, M&A, and operations. Sherman has a BS, MS, and PhD in Accounting that provides him the opportunity to give back to the community by teaching at a local college.

Brasfield expressed, "I was afforded the opportunity to work with Russell and Chris at TEMENOS following their acquisition of my former core processing and financial compliance enterprise, TriNovus. Both individuals possess a wealth of experience and unparalleled talent in their respective domains. They are the right choice to lead ThreatAdvice as we embark on our next phase."

"In joining ThreatAdvice, I am excited to work alongside David who has great vision, and I am proud to lead this team of talented of professionals who are dedicated to making a difference in the world of cybersecurity. There are exciting things in store for the future of ThreatAdvice as we continue to provide excellent cybersecurity solutions while working to expand the depth and breadth of our solution offerings."

Sherman echoed Taylor's sentiments stating, "I am excited to join this dynamic cybersecurity company and to be part of a team that is at the forefront of protecting businesses and individuals from cyber threats. With my financial expertise and understanding of the industry, I am confident that I can help drive the company's growth and success."

ThreatAdvice's current flagship solution is a Breach Prevention Platform, featuring a vCISO (virtual chief information security officer). This solution utilizes a combination of employee education, skilled senior cybersecurity personnel and software, and sophisticated tracking and monitoring solutions to help businesses, governments and schools ensure they are maximizing their cybersecurity posture.

In addition to the ThreatAdvice Breach Prevention Platform, ThreatAdvice offers ThreatAdvice Educate, an employee cybersecurity education and phishing simulation solution that prepares an organization's employees to serve as the first line of defense when it comes to cyber-attacks. ThreatAdvice's Managed Security Services (MSSP) offers a SOCaaS (24/7 security operations center as a service), SIEM & advanced EDR and PEN testing among other solutions. The company's Managed Services Provider division (MSP) offers help desk functionality, mobile device management, cloud services and more.

Though ThreatAdvice's current cybersecurity, MSP and MSSP solutions are a fit for businesses of all types, the new solutions ThreatAdvice is developing focus on addressing pain points currently experienced by community banks and credit unions. Brasfield, whose 40-year career has been predominantly focused on the banking sector, says ThreatAdvice will soon launch a suite of AI-based fraud tools for community banks and credit unions, along with a complementary compliance solution set.

"While we remain strongly committed to our cybersecurity and IT tools, we are excited to expand our product offering and launch additional solutions that we both have expertise in and feel that the market demands," he said.

ThreatAdvice is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with locations in Birmingham, Ala. and Mobile, Ala.

ThreatAdvice, founded in Birmingham, Ala., and headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., is focused on providing world-class cybersecurity, fraud and compliance solutions to financial institutions and other industries. The company's current flagship service ThreatAdvice Breach Prevention Platform serves to maximize a business or organization's cybersecurity posture and is complemented by a standalone cybersecurity education solution. The platform includes continuous vulnerability scanning, security dashboards, detailed reporting, remediation guidance, education and more. For more information visit threatadvice.com or call 770-451-1111.

