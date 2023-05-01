SBA Administrator Guzman and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to visit Minneapolis – St. Paul

They will make stops to celebrate National Small Business Week, as well as the National Small Business Person of the Year

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s over 33 million small businesses, and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will stop in Minneapolis – St. Paul for the Biden-Harris Administration’s National Small Business Week (NSBW) roadshow on May 3, 2023.



Administrator Guzman and the Second Gentleman will participate in an Immigrant and Underserved Communities Economic Development Roundtable, followed by a meet and greet with the National and Minnesota Small Business Person of the Year, Abdirahman Kahin, owner of Afro Deli and Grill. Next, Administrator Guzman and the Second Gentleman will attend the National Small Business Week Awards Ceremony, which will include seven district awards, one regional award, and the award for Small Business Person of the Year; they will then visit the Asia Mall and end the day with a tour of Sciencix Inc, the National Exporter of the Year.

The press is invited to attend all events but must RSVP in advance to mila.myles@sba.gov by 5:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, May 2. Events can be followed on social media using #SmallBusinessWeek.

Immigrant and Underserved Communities Economic Development Roundtable





WHO: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff

WHAT: Immigrant and Underserved Communities Economic Development Roundtable



WHEN: 8:40 a.m. CT

WHERE: Columbia Heights, MN – Location provided upon RSVP

Meeting with the National Small Business Person of the Year





WHO: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff

WHAT: Meeting with the National and Minnesota Small Business Person of the Year

WHEN: 10:00 a.m. CT, with media availability at 10:45 a.m. CT

WHERE: St. Paul, MN – Location provided upon RSVP

National Small Business Week Awards Ceremony and Fireside Chat





WHO: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff

Governor Tim Walz

Lieutenant Governor Flanagan

Congresswoman Betty McCollum

WHAT: National Small Business Week Awards Ceremony and Fireside Chat

WHEN: 11:00 a.m. CT, with media availability at 1:40 p.m. CT

WHERE: St. Paul, MN – Location provided upon RSVP

Tour of Asia Mall





WHO: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff

Congressman Dean Phillips

WHAT: Asia Mall visit

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: Eden Prairie, MN – Location provided upon RSVP

Tour of Sciencix Inc, National Exporter of the Year





WHO: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff

Burnsville Mayor Kautz

WHAT: Tour of Sciencix Inc, National Exporter of the Year

WHEN: 3:45 p.m. CT

WHERE: Burnsville, MN – Location provided upon RSVP

Co-sponsorship Authorization# 23-1-C. The SBA’s participation in this co-sponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products, or services of any co-sponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

About National Small Business Week

For 60 years, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, recognizing the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business and create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. As part of National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration takes the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and others from all 50 states and U.S. territories. Every day, they’re working to grow small businesses, create 21st-century jobs, drive innovation, and increase America’s global competitiveness. And in recognizing the changing face of America, the SBA’s National Small Business Week awards honor individuals and businesses that reflect our nation’s rich diversity.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Mila Myles U.S. Small Business Administration mila.myles@sba.gov