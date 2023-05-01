Telfair Museums Announces Opening Of Children’s Art Museum At The Jepson Center

/EIN News/ -- Savannah, GA, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telfair Museums will open its new Children’s Art Museum (CAM) at the Jepson Center on Saturday, July 8, 2023, with a special, celebratory event open to the public. This long-anticipated opening will unveil the transformation of part of the Jepson Center.

“The Children’s Art Museum is a wonderful addition to ensure that we fulfill our mission to develop awareness, understanding, and appreciation of the arts and serve as a dynamic cultural center connecting people of all ages and backgrounds,” said Benjamin T. Simons, executive director and CEO. “Using modern technologies, immersive environments, low-tech and hands-on activities, children of all ages will be inspired,” he added.

This investment by Telfair Museums will serve as a major attraction for the thousands of annual visitors to Savannah, and for local families and school children seeking fun, educational experiences that address the needs and expectations of contemporary audiences. Visitors will be able to enjoy family lounge areas, an engaging toddler section, and a suite of immersive and interactive spaces.

Community philanthropists Jackie Rabinowitz and Cynthia Willett, whose most recent efforts brought to Savannah the Sunshine Park and Healing Garden at the Children’s Hospital, are partnering with Telfair to bring CAM to life. “We both are committed to creating learning experiences for children in our community,” shared Rabinowitz and Willett. “Our goal is to make their visit to Telfair Museums as extraordinary and creative as possible while developing an appreciation of the arts.”

Telfair Museums has partnered with local design firm Fren Inc. to transform a portion of the Jepson Center into a space that ignites creativity and enriches children of all ages.

“FREN is incredibly proud to partner with Telfair Museums and humbled by the opportunity to join the efforts of a dedicated community that was determined to see CAM become a reality. We are crafting CAM to inspire children to learn and welcome families through an extraordinary exploration of art,” said FREN Chief Executive Officer Stephen Nottingham. “Featuring a collaboration of immersive storytelling environments, advance design, and new technology, CAM provides an atmosphere for all visitors to experience the amazing world of art in a flexible, modern children’s art museum brimming with family fun!”

Jepson Center guests will enter CAM through an informative tunnel gallery that serves as a portal to a space filled with state-of-the-art technology and activity stations. Ticket prices are $10 for children over five, with younger children free of charge, and $25 for adults. Tickets will allow access to all three Telfair Museums and are valid for one week. Members of Telfair Museums receive free admission to all three sites for one year. Learn more at telfair.org/membership.

To learn more about the Telfair Children’s Art Museum, please visit telfair.org/cam.

About Telfair Museums

Opening in 1886, Telfair Museums is the oldest public art museum in the South and the first U.S. museum founded by a woman. The museum features a world-class art collection in the heart of Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District and encompasses three sites: the Jepson Center for the Arts, the Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters, and the Telfair Academy. For more information on Telfair Museums, please visit www.telfair.org.

