Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces Application Period Open for Black Business Loan Program Administrators

Eligible Entities Can Apply Through June 1, 2023

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced the opening of the application period for Loan Program Administrators to apply for the Black Business Loan Program (BBLP) for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 is now open through Thursday, June 1, 2023. BBLP administrators provide alternative lending opportunities and technical assistance to black business enterprises that cannot obtain capital through conventional lending institutions but could otherwise compete successfully in the private sector.

New and existing Loan Program Administrators are required to apply to participate in the program for Fiscal Year 2023-2024. Each eligible Loan Program Administrator recipient must satisfy the requirements of section 288.7102 , Florida Statutes, the terms of the contract between the recipient and DEO, and any other applicable state or federal laws.

For more information and assistance with the application process, please visit the Black Business Loan Program webpage . Applicants may also contact the Program Manager, Christa Harris, at Christa.Harris@deo.myflorida.com or (850) 717-8991 to answer any questions or to submit a complete application. Applications will be accepted through Thursday, June 1, 2023.