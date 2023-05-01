Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,905 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,512 in the last 365 days.

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces Application Period Open for Black Business Loan Program Administrators

Eligible Entities Can Apply Through June 1, 2023

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced the opening of the application period for Loan Program Administrators to apply for the Black Business Loan Program (BBLP) for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 is now open through Thursday, June 1, 2023. BBLP administrators provide alternative lending opportunities and technical assistance to black business enterprises that cannot obtain capital through conventional lending institutions but could otherwise compete successfully in the private sector. 

New and existing Loan Program Administrators are required to apply to participate in the program for Fiscal Year 2023-2024. Each eligible Loan Program Administrator recipient must satisfy the requirements of section 288.7102 , Florida Statutes, the terms of the contract between the recipient and DEO, and any other applicable state or federal laws.

For more information and assistance with the application process, please visit the Black Business Loan Program webpage . Applicants may also contact the Program Manager, Christa Harris, at Christa.Harris@deo.myflorida.com or (850) 717-8991 to answer any questions or to submit a complete application. Applications will be accepted through Thursday, June 1, 2023.

You just read:

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces Application Period Open for Black Business Loan Program Administrators

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more