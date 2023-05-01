ICYMI: The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Hosts the Future of Florida’s Workforce at the Florida Capitol for Annual Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day
Tallahassee, Fla. – On Thursday, April 27, 2023, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), in partnership with 23 state of Florida agencies, hosted Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day at the Florida Capital. Nearly 700 school-aged children explored exhibits from a wide variety of organizations, while participating in interactive, hands-on activities and learned about the many exciting career paths in the Sunshine State.
Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day offers DEO and other state organizations the opportunity to highlight many educational and career opportunities here in the Sunshine State,” said DEO Acting Secretary Meredith Ivey. “It’s partnerships like these that demonstrate our state’s ongoing commitment to developing a diverse workforce and a strong economy to meet the needs Florida’s rapidly growing state.”
State organization exhibitors for this year’s event included:
- Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration – Future healthcare inspectors tested themselves with a survey and cyber-crime games to earn a certificate of completion.
- Florida Agency for Persons with Disabilities – Future nurses learned about nursing equipment and taking care of people developmental disabilities, and stepped in front of a camera to view themselves on television as a nurse.
- Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services – Future forest rangers, farmers and chemists were able to play interactive games, meet Smokey the Bear, explore a Florida Forestry vehicle and a law enforcement vehicle, and learn about how to become a Forest Ranger.
- Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations – Future real estate agents checked out the inside of the Alcohol Beverages & Tobacco Law Enforcement vehicle, met a law enforcement officer and tried on a protective vest.
- Florida Department of Children and Families – Future hope navigators dressed up with fun props for the photobooth and viewed educational materials on career paths available through the Department of Children and Families.
- Florida Department of Corrections – Future law enforcement officers met a uniformed officer, probation officers and police dogs.
- Florida Department of Education – Future teachers and principals enjoyed a relaxing reading nook and learned about how to become a teacher.
- Florida Department of Elder Affairs – Future CARES assessors and social workers learned about careers in demand to assist aging populations and completed a fun word search activity.
- Florida Department of Economic Opportunity – Future small business owners created a business plan of their own and selected a career they are inspired to learn more about to include in their photobooth picture.
- Florida Department of Environmental Protection – Future state park rangers were deputized by the State Park Ranger, learned about Florida’s award-winning state parks and enjoyed interactive activities and color pages.
- Florida Department of Emergency Management – Future emergency managers stopped by to learn about disaster preparedness and what it takes to be a First Responder.
- Florida Department of Health – Future nurses, scientists and nutritionists enjoyed a hospital-themed photo booth, learned about how to become a nurse and took home coloring pages.
- Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles – Future State Troopers experienced a driving simulator, looked inside a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle and a Florida Licensing Wheels (FLOW) bus, and watched a K-9 demonstration.
- Florida Department of Juvenile Justice – Future juvenile probation officers (JPO) played a match up game on the unique set of skills necessary to succeed as a great JPO.
- Florida Department of Law Enforcement – Future Law Enforcement analysts learned about Florida’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse (MEPIC) and how they assist law enforcement and families in locating missing persons by providing analytical services, collecting and disseminating relevant information and engaging the public in the search for the missing person.
- Florida Department of Management Services – Future cybersecurity professionals were able to challenge themselves with a Division of Management Services’ word search and learn about cybersecurity.
- Florida Department of State – Future archeologists explored Florida’s artifacts and learned what it takes to become an archeologist.
- Florida Department of Transportation – Future engineers learned how safety plays an important role in serving Florida and experienced a large digital display sign in real-life.
- Florida Office of Financial Regulation – Future financial examiners spoke to a financial examiner to learn about their career and enjoyed an interactive activity book that highlights the terminology and functions of financial careers.
- CareerSource Florida – Future human resource generalists were able to stop by the CareerSource Florida booth to learn about available careers and the Learn Earn and Advance Youth programs.
- Film in Florida – Future film directors enjoyed a Dolphin Tale viewing, a Florida movie favorite.
- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission – Future marine biologists learned about marine biology.
- Florida Housing Finance Corporation – Future home builders and press secretaries enjoyed building a home with Legos and learning about career opportunities available through Florida Housing Finance Corporation.
- Space Florida – Future flight operators learned about the Cape Canaveral Spaceport and how to become a Director of Launch and Flight Operations and viewed real-life photos of everyday life at Cape Canaveral.
- VISIT Florida – Future Weeki Wachee mermaids and airboat captains enjoyed a video display and Captain Citrus activity pages.