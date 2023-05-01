ICYMI: The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Hosts the Future of Florida’s Workforce at the Florida Capitol for Annual Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day

Tallahassee, Fla. – On Thursday, April 27, 2023, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), in partnership with 23 state of Florida agencies, hosted Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day at the Florida Capital. Nearly 700 school-aged children explored exhibits from a wide variety of organizations, while participating in interactive, hands-on activities and learned about the many exciting career paths in the Sunshine State.

Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day offers DEO and other state organizations the opportunity to highlight many educational and career opportunities here in the Sunshine State,” said DEO Acting Secretary Meredith Ivey. “It’s partnerships like these that demonstrate our state’s ongoing commitment to developing a diverse workforce and a strong economy to meet the needs Florida’s rapidly growing state.”

State organization exhibitors for this year’s event included: