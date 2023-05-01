- Reminder: UPC Policyholders Have Until April 28 to Place Policies With Louisiana Citizens

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 13, 2023

United Property & Casualty Insurance Company’s (UPC) former policyholders and their insurance agents have until April 28 to secure homeowners insurance in the private market or bind a Louisiana Citizens policy with retroactive coverage from Citizens back to the cancellation of their UPC policy by Florida effective March 29.

UPC policyholders who did not find a new homeowners policy before their UPC policy was canceled will be covered by Citizens for claims occurring between their cancellation date and the end of the extension period if an agent binds a Citizens policy by April 28.

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon recently announced that insurers participating in the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program will receive credit toward their grant requirements for writing policies for people whose policy was canceled by UPC. Credit will also be given to companies that write policies for former UPC policyholders during the 30-day period after cancellation.

UPC, a Florida insurer with about 30,000 Louisiana policies and 202,000 policies in five other states, was placed into liquidation by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation and Florida judicial system on February 27 after its estimated losses from Hurricane Ian increased to $1.5 billion.

The LDI recommends former UPC policyholders do the following:

Contact multiple agents, including both captive and independent agents, to obtain as many quotes as possible for a new policy.

Ask an agent to contact Citizens for a quote if you are unable to find a policy in the private market.

If you do get a Citizens policy, continue shopping around for a new policy as the LDI expects more insurers to begin writing this month following implementation of the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program. If you cancel and rewrite your Citizens policy with a private company, Citizens will refund any unearned premium.

If you have an open claim with UPC, that claim will likely be transferred to the Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association (LIGA) for adjusting and payment. LIGA can be reached at 225-277-7151.