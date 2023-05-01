Unleash Your Inner Party Animal at Any Music Festival or Party with LED Infinity Mirror Cat Ears by Lumira

Lumira's LED Infinity Mirror Cat Ears are the ultimate party and festival fashion accessory to bring more fun, connection and inspiration into the experience.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stand out in the crowd, whether at a music festival or hanging out with friends, with LED Infinity Mirror Cat Ears by Lumira. Launching today, LED Infinity Mirror Cat Ears combine LEDs, infinity mirrors, and cutting-edge electronics into the ultimate fashion accessory. Play with 12 different dancing light patterns to match the vibe and six sound-reactive light modes that dance along with the beat. Customize cat ear color combinations to match any rave outfit and be the life of every party!

Festival lovers and party-goers are always looking for unique apparel and accessories to express themselves and be a part of the community. When looking for a way to stand out in the crowd, fun party accessories aren't typically high-quality, durable or multi-use. The LED Infinity Mirror Cat Ears are made with durable, high-quality polymer and silicone casing to withstand dust, water and to stay in place while dancing and having fun.

The ears feature the densest high-performance batteries in the world (the same as the iPhone) and last up to 6+ hours. LED Infinity Mirror Car Ears are reliable, comfortable and made to fit everyone. Each cat ear can display an array of 12 different LED dancing light patterns and 6 sound-reactive light modes that dance to the surrounding music. The LED lights are embedded inside an infinity mirror casing, giving each ear a trippy, psychedelic depth.

"LED Infinity Mirror Cat Ears breathe genuine fun, connection, and inspiration into the lives of music festival lovers and partygoers," said Alan VanToai, Founder of Lumira. "Be the life of the party with these ears! They bring people together, both as a conversation starter and as a beacon for your crew to help find one another in dark crowds, festivals, or venues!"

Unleash your inner party animal with LED Infinity Mirror Cat Ears. To preorder visit, pr.go2.fund/lumira.

About Lumira

Lumira is a new festival fashion brand that makes wearable art inspired by the festival, rave, and Burning Man communities. Its mission is to bring more fun, connection and inspiration into the world through its products, messaging, and leadership. For more information, visit https://getlumira.com.

