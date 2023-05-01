Washington Trust provides $2.2 million in financing to BHD 12-14 Realty, LLC

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust's Commercial Real Estate Group recently provided $2.2 million in financing to BHD 12-14 Realty, LLC secured by an 81,250 square foot industrial property located at 12-14 Eastern Park Road in East Hartford, Conn.

The subject property, currently occupied by four tenants, is located in an area heavily developed with industrial properties with very favorable highway access to I-84 and I-91. "We are excited to provide financing for this type of light industrial property in the greater Hartford market, which has seen continued growth of distribution warehouses that service the northeast corridor between New York City and Boston," said Julia Anne M. Slom, Washington Trust's Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Real Estate Officer.

Washington Trust's Commercial Real Estate Group provides commercial real estate mortgages for the construction, refinancing, or purchasing of investment real estate projects. Financing ranges in size from several hundred thousand dollars up to multi-million dollar projects. For more information, contact Brett Eagleson, Vice President, Commercial Real Estate Group, at 860-415-7053.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., WASH. Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at washtrust.com.

