RNL Releases New and Expanded Edition of Strategic Enrollment Planning: A Dynamic Collaboration

Third edition of the definitive work on strategic enrollment planning includes examinations of online and graduate enrollment, shifting enrollment trends, and other major changes impacting higher education.

Ruffalo Noel Levitz (RNL) today released the third edition of its landmark book, Strategic Enrollment Planning: A Dynamic Collaboration. Edited by RNL Senior Vice President Dr. Lew Sanborne, the 312-page book features 15 chapters from campus enrollment leaders and RNL experts on strategic enrollment planning.

Originally published in 2012 and revised again in 2016, the book presents the most thorough examination of strategic enrollment planning available to higher education leaders. It dives deeply into this data-informed process that aligns an institution's fiscal, academic, co-curricular, and enrollment resources with its changing environment to accomplish the institution's mission and ensure the institution's long-term enrollment success and fiscal health.

This third edition has been thoroughly revised to reflect the wave of changes that have hit higher education since the arrival of the COVID pandemic in 2020: shifts to online education, economic changes impacting financial aid awarding and tuition pricing, the college search process becoming an increasingly digital experience, and demographic changes in traditional enrollment.

Previous editions of the book have been read by hundreds of campus presidents and enrollment leaders, who have praised its thoroughness and emphasis on making strategic enrollment planning a data-informed process. "It's a must-read for presidents and senior campus leaders interested in developing a long-term enrollment plan founded on research, focused on institutional mission, and open to future opportunities," said Dr. Philip Acree Cavalier, provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs for the University of Tennessee at Martin.

"Over the last decade, this book helped so many colleges and universities chart a course to their long-term success, even in an increasingly uncertain higher education environment," said Sanborne. "Now, as many institutions are fighting for their very survival in the post-pandemic landscape, this expanded edition will give campuses an updated roadmap for achieving success and sustainability through the strategic enrollment planning process."

