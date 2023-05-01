Capital Hilton Kicks Off a Summer of Fun with Activities for Every Member of the Family

For this summer's family vacation to Washington, DC, stay at the Capital Hilton to enjoy thoughtfully-curated programming for every member of the family.

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From May 28 through September 3, Capital Hilton invites guests to plan a summer getaway with a variety of options for every member of the family to enjoy during their stay. Guests visiting this summer can look forward to a special pop-up diner in Statler Lounge, family-friendly programming, and the return of the DC Festival of Magic.

"We're excited to welcome tourists and locals alike to enjoy all the fun our Nation's Capital has to offer this summer," said Paolo Pedrazzini, general manager, Capital Hilton. "Our team looks forward to offering every member of the family thoughtfully-curated programming helping to create new memories this summer season."

Food and Beverage Programming

For those seeking nostalgia, guests will enjoy The Statler Lounge's limited-time offering when the restaurant takes on a modern spin to an old-school family diner. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, guests can enjoy a lineup of four signature gourmet burgers, a selection of unique French fry options, and soda floats to help beat the summer heat. Additional special menus and cocktails will be available for guests to enjoy during Pride Month, 4th of July, and the DC Festival of Magic.

Special Guest Packages

Guests have the option to book two special offers this summer, the hotel's 80th Anniversary Package which includes an $80 food & beverage credit, and bottle of wine or sparkling cider, or the Family Summer Package which includes daily parking and breakfast for four guests. Rates for the 80th Anniversary Package start at $199 + tax and rates for the Family Summer Package start at $274 + tax.

Family Fun Activities

On holiday weekends (Memorial Day and 4th of July), parents can bring their children to a movie night in the hotel, where games, popcorn, and drinks will be available from 7-10pm.

Third Annual DC Festival of Magic

For the third year, Capital Hilton will be the backdrop for the DC Festival of Magic, where the best magicians from across the country will dazzle and enchant audiences across five performances between September 1 and September 3. The full lineup of acts is available at dcmagicfestival.com and tickets are available for purchase starting on June 1.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Capital Hilton has a proud tradition of welcoming the world's travelers to Washington, DC for 80 years. The hotel is central to top attractions, shopping, dining, museums and historic sites, and is located two blocks to the grounds of the White House and the National Mall. Kick-start the day with all-American cuisine featuring locally-sourced homestyle dishes for breakfast and lunch à la carte at North Gate Grill, and head to Statler Lounge for dinner, fine wines and microbrews served in a relaxing atmosphere. With guest-focused amenities and a location in the very center of DC, the Capital Hilton offers a classic getaway in the heart of the nation's capital. Capital Hilton guests can enjoy the benefits of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's distinct hotel brands.

Capital Hilton is located at 1001 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. For reservations, guests can visit capitalhilton.com or call +1 (202) 393-1000.

Read more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com.

About Capital Hilton

Opened in 1943 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Capital Hilton has a proud tradition of welcoming the world's travelers to Washington, DC for 80 years. The Capital Hilton has had the honor of hosting presidents, dignitaries, and countless notable leaders alike and is a Historic Hotels of America member hotel. Located two blocks from the White House and National Mall, the hotel is central to top attractions, shopping, dining, museums and historic sites. Visit capitalhilton.com for more information, and connect with Capital Hilton on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Hilton

Hilton HLT is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 19 world-class brands comprising more than 7,200 properties and more than 1.1 million rooms, in 122 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for six consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 158 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. With 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in the world's most sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact

Megan Guerra, Capital Hilton, 2027870156, megan.guerra@hilton.com

Twitter

SOURCE Capital Hilton