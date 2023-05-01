Marin and Barrett Law Firm Announces Merger with Law Offices of Stefanie A. Murphy, Forming Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm

The Marin and Barrett Law Firm (https://www.matthewtmarin.com/) and the Law Offices of Stefanie A. Murphy (https://samurphylaw.com/) today announced their strategic merger, creating the Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm. This strategic alliance unites two respected legal practices offering clients a broader range of exceptional legal services.

The Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm will combine the expertise and resources of both firms to provide superior representation in Criminal Defense, DUI Defense, and Personal Injury cases. The new firm aims to become a leading force in the Northeast legal community.

Matthew T. Marin, partner at the Marin and Barrett Law Firm, is a renowned Criminal Defense & DUI attorney with a successful history representing clients across RI, CT, & SC. His legal career has earned him numerous accolades, including a 10.0 Superb Rating on Avvo and recognition as a Top 100 Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers.

Kensley Barrett, partner at the Marin and Barrett Law Firm, is a prominent Criminal Defense attorney committed to protecting his clients' rights. His passion for justice & advocacy has contributed to the firm's outstanding reputation. Kensley has been recognized by ThreeBestRated as one of the top three Criminal Defense Lawyers in Providence, RI, highlighting his exceptional legal skills and dedication.

Stefanie A. Murphy, founder of the Law Offices of Stefanie A. Murphy, is a distinguished Criminal Defense attorney known for her compassionate approach and dedication to her clients' needs. She has been named a SuperLawyer for 11 consecutive years showcasing her exceptional skill & dedication.

The partners of the Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm are confident the merger will enhance their position in the legal market and offer clients a more comprehensive and effective approach to addressing their legal needs. The Firm will maintain its commitment to the highest standards of professionalism and ethics while prioritizing client satisfaction.

About the Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm

The Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm is a full-service legal practice focusing on Criminal Defense, DUI Defense, and Personal Injury cases. With offices in RI, CT, and SC, the firm serves clients throughout the Northeast region. The firm's attorneys are dedicated to providing personalized, professional, and results-driven legal representation. For more information, visit https://www.matthewtmarin.com.

