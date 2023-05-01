Winter forest health project completed at Little Boulder near Helmer

The first winter mastication effort on the Palouse Ranger District has wrapped up, with a total treatment across 125 acres. This joint effort between Fish and Game and the Forest Service was made possible because of the Good Neighbor Authority, proving to be a successful tool for the future management of shared resources. This project helped improve forest health by moving stands towards desired early successional species, reducing hazardous fuels within the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI), and improving forage for a variety of wildlife species including white-tailed deer, elk, moose, and wild turkeys.

For more information contact: Tara Ball Regional Wildlife Biologist 208-799-5010 tara.ball@idfg.idaho.gov