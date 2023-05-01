Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,398 in the last 365 days.

Winter forest health project completed at Little Boulder near Helmer

The first winter mastication effort on the Palouse Ranger District has wrapped up, with a total treatment across 125 acres. This joint effort between Fish and Game and the Forest Service was made possible because of the Good Neighbor Authority, proving to be a successful tool for the future management of shared resources. This project helped improve forest health by moving stands towards desired early successional species, reducing hazardous fuels within the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI), and improving forage for a variety of wildlife species including white-tailed deer, elk, moose, and wild turkeys.

For more information contact:                                                                                                         Tara Ball                                                                                                                                       Regional Wildlife Biologist                                                                                                         208-799-5010                                                                                                                              tara.ball@idfg.idaho.gov

You just read:

Winter forest health project completed at Little Boulder near Helmer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more